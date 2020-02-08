Malang opens fairly, Tanhaji continues to soar

'Malang', starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Disha Patani, has taken a decent start of 15-20% at the multiplexes of tier 1 and 2 cities. But considering its cost and genre, it should have opened better. The film needs to show solid growth over the weekend to have a chance to emerge an earner. It is expected to earn approximately Rs.5-6 crore on Day 1.

'Shikara' has seen an insipid opening of 5% in the morning shows. It needs to show miraculous uptick over the next few days to sustain at the box office.