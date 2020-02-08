Malang opens fairly, Tanhaji continues to soar

This Friday, Malang and Shikara have hit the screens
'Malang', starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Disha Patani, has taken a decent start of 15-20% at the multiplexes of tier 1 and 2 cities. But considering its cost and genre, it should have opened better. The film needs to show solid growth over the weekend to have a chance to emerge an earner. It is expected to earn approximately Rs.5-6 crore on Day 1.
'Shikara' has seen an insipid opening of 5% in the morning shows. It needs to show miraculous uptick over the next few days to sustain at the box office.
Jawaani Jaanemann stays afloat
Last week's release - 'Jawaani Jaanemann' - opened dismally at the box-office but showed good growth over the weekend. The drop on Monday was more than it should have been, given the poor start, but it held up decently over the next few days.
The first week collections are Rs.18.75 crore net in India. It needs to show minimal drop on this Friday and then grow strongly over the second weekend to have a chance to put up a decent life-time total. Its business is mainly coming from five big metro cities. Collections in mass centres remain poor. Though it won't be a big grosser, it is Saif Ali Khan's best performing solo film in a long time.
Friday – Rs.3,00,00,000
Saturday – Rs.4,25,00,000
Sunday – Rs.5,00,00,000
Monday – Rs.1,85,00,000
Tuesday – Rs.1,70,00,000
Wednesday – Rs.1,55,00,000
Thursday – Rs.1,40,00,000
Total (Week One) – Rs. 18,75,00,000
Street Dancer fails to gyrate
'Street Dancer 3D' continued to nosedive in its second week as it could chalk up just Rs 12 crore net.
This is the second flop – after Kalank - for Varun Dhawan in a row and his last four films have failed to touch the Rs.100 crore mark in India.
Week One – Rs.52,50,00,000
Week Two – Rs.12,00,00,000
Total – Rs.64,50,00,000
Panga cops box office pangs
Kangana Ranaut's Panga fetched glowing reviews from the critics but failed to cut the mustard at the turnstiles. After a substandard opening, it jumped spectacularly on its first Saturday but since then collections have been at the lower side of the spectrum. It's a losing proposition for its producers as well as distributors.
Week One – Rs.16,50,00,000
Week Two – Rs.7,50,00,000
Total – Rs.24,00,00,000
Tanhaji no longer unsung'
Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior' continued its gargantuan march even in the fourth week and clocked up Rs. 18.60 crore. The total collections of the film till date are Rs.250 crore net in India.
It has done historic business in Maharashtra and is second only to 'Bahubali - The Conclusion' in terms of net collections. In Mumbai circuit alone, it has snapped up Rs.132 crore net. In the rest of the country, its business has been good but not extraordinary.
Overall, it is the biggest blockbuster of Ajay Devgn's career even if we take inflation and footfalls (number of tickets sold) in account.
Week One – Rs.1,15,28,00,000
Week Two – Rs.77,87,00,000
Week Three – Rs.38,48,00,000
Week Four – Rs.18,60,00,000
Total – Rs.2,50,23,00,000
The writer is a news ninja who feasts on cricket, cinema and politics – not necessarily in that order
