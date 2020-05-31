Lockdown hair care: Keep your tresses with these easy DIY hair masks

Hair care is important. Lockdown or no lockdown, there is no reason why you should miss out on your regular essential hair rituals. While, salons are still shut and so are cosmetic shops, at least in some parts of the country, there are ways to cater to your hair needs with easily available kitchen ingredients. So, till you can manage your next salon visit for a nice hair spa, let’s be a little ‘aatma nirbhar’ with these DIY hair masks. Here are a few expert suggested masks for every hair problem with easy-to-source essentials:
Dandruff
The main cause for dandruff is a dry scalp and this can be very irritable as the scalp needs nourishment and moisture. The best way to provide moisture is giving the scalp a really good old massage. A simple three ingredient oil mask will give your scalp a moisturised feel. For this mask: Squeeze one lemon and add four to five tablespoons of coconut oil. Then add a teaspoon of camphor powder and mix this till the camphor has dissolved. Once done apply this mask on your hair focusing on your scalp and massage it in a circular motion for a few minutes. After the massage wrap your hair with a warm towel for 30 minutes and wash it off with a mild shampoo.
Oily Scalp
An oily scalp at times can result in irritation and itching along with dull-looking hair. This is one of the most common hair issues as the summer months cause more sweating, making the scalp oily. Tea tree oil has cooling property, not to mention soothing aroma, and is one of the best ingredients to use in a hair mask. In a small bowl, add two tablespoons of baking soda, four tablespoons of water and four to six drops of tea tree oil. The acidic quality of baking soda will help in soaking the oils and also promote hair growth.
Hair Growth
If you are facing hair growth problems, a simple mask with two frugal ingredients is the best way to make your length come back by the time the sun hits your face. Take equal parts of coconut oil and cinnamon, mix this concoction together. Apply it to your hair and leave it on for 30 minutes. Wash your hair the way you normally do.
Limp Hair
Limp hair is again a result of a dried and under nourished hair. One needs to add a bit of moisture to the locks with a soothing, yet effective, hair mask that will help regain glossy texture. Start by mashing a banana, add a bit of honey and tea tree oil to the mashed mixture. Mix all the ingredients and apply it to your scalp and work your way down to the strands. Keep this mask on for 20 minutes and wash it off with a mild shampoo.
