Lockdown hair care: Keep your tresses with these easy DIY hair masks

The main cause for dandruff is a dry scalp and this can be very irritable as the scalp needs nourishment and moisture. The best way to provide moisture is giving the scalp a really good old massage. A simple three ingredient oil mask will give your scalp a moisturised feel. For this mask: Squeeze one lemon and add four to five tablespoons of coconut oil. Then add a teaspoon of camphor powder and mix this till the camphor has dissolved. Once done apply this mask on your hair focusing on your scalp and massage it in a circular motion for a few minutes. After the massage wrap your hair with a warm towel for 30 minutes and wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Oily Scalp