KV Sridhar: Freedom to exaggerate is what we need to express effectively in advertising

I am so happy with the topic suggested to me to write. This is the first time anyone has thought of the idea — Freedom in Advertising World!

Everyone talks about freedom of expression in films, literature, newspapers… but nobody has ever broached the topic of freedom of expression in advertising. No conclave, no webinar has ever thrown this topic for discussion. Surprising, unfortunate, but TRUE!

How does one define freedom in advertising?

Freedom in advertising is to be able to take the creative license to exaggerate things to express the core characteristic, personality of a brand without being bogged down by doctrines of religion, caste or gender.

Having said this, one has to first understand the base of advertising to understand what the freedom in it means.

Why is exaggerating important in advertising? What level of imagination is needed? And what’s the purpose of advertising?

The primary purpose of advertising, like I have said above, is to project, express the core personality of the brand it is talking about. Every brand has a USP. And to display the USP it has to develop its own personality, and to display that personality it needs to take a stand, a point of view. Advertisements give brands a value, a voice, a personality. To do that they require a certain degree of freedom of expression that’s matched with supreme quality of imagination and an exaggerated means of presentation.

And we are not talking about hyperbolic ideas… we are just talking about taking those little liberties that kind of rev up your imagination, tickle the viewers, influence them, and push them to choose your brand.

Agreed that the advertisements don’t have a censor board, technically. However, what we have is worst than that. We have moral police that’s super active and guns down anything that doesn’t match their paranormal parameters.

I think the Hindi films get away with far more nonsense than any advertising. They show hyperbolic events like one man killing or beating up 50 to 100 baddies and that’s ok! A father can kiss a nun in a film and that creative liberty is allowed. Every Bollywood film as a scene in the temple challenging the God’s existence… and that’s allowed. But we can’t show a temple in advertisements. We can’t show any religious place even remotely.

The advantage that Hindi films have is that it’s a one- or two-time visual impact. Advertisements are seen numerous times, day-in-day-out.

But one cannot overlook the fact that to tell a story one has to have some sort of friction, some amplification for it to succeed with the viewers. Therefore, straight bat biopics have failed at the box-office. A Dangal worked because it was shown as an amplified version of a father’s ambitions! The overemphasis spiked with some fiction worked.

What they forget is that advertising shows what’s happening in the society. Unfortunately, today, showing that has become a taboo. In the 1970s, 80s, 90s it was okay to take creative liberties. We could show the Liril girl bathing in bikini under the waterfall. Today, it’s not possible.

Today, advertising has become like a formula with wimpy storyboards. You play safe when you choose an idea… and by doing this you have taken away the backbone of the idea, the brand…

Brands are scared to take a stand these days. They have become politicians of the yesteryears.

Brands are influencers in their own right… have always have been. Let’s look at an example…

Tatas. How many of us have been influenced by them? They have always been honest, transparent, and vocal about their values. But they are forced to take a Tanishq advertisement down by the moral police of today.

There are too many people monitoring and censoring with the advent of social media. Then there are other brigades that stop you from expressing your opinion, your values, your ideas.

We were better off and freer post-Emergency than we are today. My voice is throttled today.

I agree that advertising has to be responsible. But we know where to draw line. Give us our creative freedom and we will help you build a more responsible nation.

(KV Sridhar is Global Chief Creative Officer,Nihilent Hypercollective at Nihilent LTD)