Key to immunity lies in the kitchen

One common thing that has emerged from the numerous studies conducted on coronavirus is immunity. Many studies claim that if a person has a strong immune system, chances of the person contracting COVID-19 or any kind of viral infection are slim. Time and again, several doctors have also suggested people should start looking at ways to boost one’s immune system especially to protect oneself from the deadly coronavirus. And, one doesn’t need to spend a lot of money on boosting one’s immunity as nature has several elements that can help sort our health problems.
During an interaction with GNN TV, Dr Azmat spoke of several natural immunity-boosting ways, which include ingredients that are easily available in our kitchens. Dr Azmat starts with the importance of gut health and says about 80% of our immune system is housed in our gut and hence it is very important to maintain good gut health. And, how can one do that? Quite simply by using ingredients like curd, ginger and garlic. It is a known fact that curd is a natural probiotic and enhances our gut health.
Apart from this other common kitchen ingredients like garlic and ginger are also treasure troves of nutrients. To derive the most from garlic, finely chop one clove of garlic and consume it raw either by chewing it or mixing it in water and drinking it straight up after dinner. Garlic has anti-viral and anti-microbial peptides. It boosts our gut health and kills pathogens that destruct immunity.
Coming to ginger, it has 63 nutrients and has, not just anti-ageing properties, but elements that improve our gut health and boost immunity. To make the most of this natural ingredient, shred garlic, boil it in six cups of water. Boil it till the quantity of water is reduced to half. Drink this concoction once daily either by mixing honey of jaggery in it. Ginger also helps improve blood circulation, protects against heart ailments as it also has blood thinning properties.
Dr Azmat next moves on to vitamin D and A which act as important shields against viruses like COVID-19, SARs and others. He says fruits like apricot and mango are a rich source of vitamin A. In fact, one should also consume the almonds found in the apricot, as they have several immune boosting qualities. Zinc also becomes important in building our bodies resistance against viruses. Several nuts like cashews, pistachio, seafood, caviar are rich sources of zinc.
Another ingredient which has high levels of anti-microbial peptides and ORAC is clove, says Dr Azmat. The best way to consume and derive the most benefits from clove is putting two of them in tea and drinking the clove tea. Cloves can also be added in the ginger concoction we spoke of earlier. Dr Azmat also says these cloves from tea and ginger concoction should not be thrown away, rather they should be eaten to further benefit from the slice.
Many might have eaten olives either in salads or as pizza toppings. But, did you know olive leaves have the ability to fight all kinds of viruses? Olive leaves have anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-carcinogenic properties. Eating olive leaves enhances our body's defence mechanism in fighting deadly viruses like coronavirus. You can dry these leaves, make a powder, mix it in water and drink or even eat those leaves raw.
When speaking about immunity boosting foods or spices, one cannot leave out the yellow wonder that is commonly used in almost all Indian dishes? We are talking about the humble turmeric, which is a gold mine of nutrients. After the coronavirus outbreak, it is said several Chinese studies while speaking about alternate remedies for coronavirus, especially found turmeric to be a useful armour against coronavirus.
For Indians, turmeric is the answer to all kinds of common illnesses. Got cold? Drink warm turmeric milk. Got a cut or a scratch, apply turmeric. Even the West has started acknowledging the benefits of turmeric—so much so that they have rechristened our good ol' haldi doodh as turmeric smoothie!
Turmeric has several medicinal, anti-inflammatory, anti-viral and anti-microbial peptides which boosts our immunity and helps our body keep viruses like COVID-19, RNA and others at bay. One can use turmeric in almost any dish and also, like mentioned previously, drink it with milk everyday. There are no side-effects and no harm in consuming it daily.
Last, but not the least, liquorice and cinnamon cannot be forgotten. They have anti-viral properties. Cinnamon also has natural insulin-producing agents, and can also help one loose weight. Dr Azmat says these should be consumed at night after food. Our body's immunity restoration happens at night, during sleep. And, hence, getting a good night's sleep is quite important.
Many studies have also claimed getting at least seven-eight hours of sleep at night can keep several health problems, including heart ailments and other illnesses and diseases at bay. Sleeping well and eating right are two main aspects that help our body build a good immune system. Avoid eating rice, flour or processed meat and foods like noodles. Dr Azmat also suggest stopping use of phenyl and mosquito repellents—they have harsh chemicals which interfere with our body's immune system.
What is ORAC?
ORAC is Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity (ORAC) -- the more ORAC the more our lungs and blood has the capacity of absorbing oxygen. Oxygenated blood is important for our body to function well. There are several foods which are high on ORAC and consuming these foods in turn improves the oxygen levels in our blood.
There are several spices, fruits and legumes which have high ORAC level. Cloves, turmeric, coffee, cocoa, cumin, parsley, tulsi, thyme and ginger are some examples. Green and leafy vegetables also have high ORAC.
By consuming foods which are high in ORAC along with a balanced intake of iron, vitamins C & D, zinc, magnesium and Omega 3 can help in boosting our immune system.
