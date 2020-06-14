Key to immunity lies in the kitchen

Another ingredient which has high levels of anti-microbial peptides and ORAC is clove, says Dr Azmat. The best way to consume and derive the most benefits from clove is putting two of them in tea and drinking the clove tea. Cloves can also be added in the ginger concoction we spoke of earlier. Dr Azmat also says these cloves from tea and ginger concoction should not be thrown away, rather they should be eaten to further benefit from the slice.

Many might have eaten olives either in salads or as pizza toppings. But, did you know olive leaves have the ability to fight all kinds of viruses? Olive leaves have anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-carcinogenic properties. Eating olive leaves enhances our body's defence mechanism in fighting deadly viruses like coronavirus. You can dry these leaves, make a powder, mix it in water and drink or even eat those leaves raw.

When speaking about immunity boosting foods or spices, one cannot leave out the yellow wonder that is commonly used in almost all Indian dishes? We are talking about the humble turmeric, which is a gold mine of nutrients. After the coronavirus outbreak, it is said several Chinese studies while speaking about alternate remedies for coronavirus, especially found turmeric to be a useful armour against coronavirus.

For Indians, turmeric is the answer to all kinds of common illnesses. Got cold? Drink warm turmeric milk. Got a cut or a scratch, apply turmeric. Even the West has started acknowledging the benefits of turmeric—so much so that they have rechristened our good ol' haldi doodh as turmeric smoothie!