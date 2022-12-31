JoyTown 2023, Mumbai Urban Art Festival and more... top picks of the week

Dating Speed - Escape Games

Escape dating is the ideal way for singles to escape the daily grind. Players are locked in an unidentified location with only an hour to solve a series of puzzles. Players must work out riddles, track down tips, and get through other challenges if they want to leave the room as soon as possible.

When: Till Jan 22, 6:00 pm

Where: No Escape: Malad, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

JoyTown 2023, Mumbai

Join this festival to experience pure entertainment at its peak, combining thrills, music, and food. Indulge in culinary delights while watching performances of artistes like Ritviz, King, Raghav Meattle, Lucky Ali, and among others.

When: Jan 7 and Jan 8, 12 pm onwards

Where: MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

NCPA@thePark

The NCPA kicks off 2023 with NCPA@thePark. The events here will be open to the public free of cost on a first come first serve basis. The first event on January 7 feature musicians of the Symphony Orchestra of India performing in an evening of light classical music.

January 8 will feature Samantha Noella live in concert. For the final day, Vaishali Sagar’s Kalanjay Dance Academy will present ‘Indian Route’, a programme featuring the vibrant folk forms of India.

When: Jan 7 & 8; 6:00 pm onwards

Where: Cooperage Bandstand Garden, Fort

To book a place visit: ncpamumbai.com

Mumbai Urban Art Festival

After a five-year hiatus, the Mumbai Urban Art Festival is back. Kids and pets are also welcome. The highlight of the festival is indoor experiential exhibitions, outdoor murals at Sassoon Docks, Light Night Colaba, the Bandra Project exhibition, and the Mahim East Art District exhibition. One can attend performances, symposiums, walks, and workshops at all venues in Sassoon Docks.

When: Till Feb 22, 12 pm onwards

Where: Sassoon Dock, Azad Nagar, Colaba, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Magic Beans – Winter Camp 2022

If you want to improve your child’s knowledge with unique camps, then this might be a good opportunity. The camp offers a variety of unusual wintertime activities to make sure the kids have a wonderful time over the holiday season. The children’s vocabulary, general knowledge, comprehension, social skills, and so much more will improve during this camp.

When: Jan 2, 10 am

Where: Magic Beans, Kathryn’s, Ground floor, Kemps Corner, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

OldMansHamlet: New Year Special Walk

The farmlands that once surrounded these small settlements on Mumbai’s islands are replaced by a concrete jungle. During the walk, explore the secluded hamlet of Matharpakhady in Mazgaon to discover a glimpse of a bygone existence that is fighting for survival. The highlights of the tour are the winter mangoes, the lion’s den in the heart of the city, a village with village clubs, the school of peppermint, etc.

When: Jan 1, 5:30 pm

Where: St. Isabel High School, Mazgaon, Mumbai

For more details visit: khakitours.com

Kommune presents: Alok India Tour

Kommune presents the Alok India Tour, where you get to witness his unapologetic comedy and poetry, along with other artistes join together for a show that will have you laughing and crying. Artists like Daniella Mendonca, ELSZ, and Priyanka Paul are joining Alok for this show.

When: Jan 4, 7:30 pm

Where: NCPA Building, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai

For more details visit: ncpamumbai.com