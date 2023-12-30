Jewellery Designer Poonam Soni Forecasts Hottest Jewellery Trends For 2024

Emerald and diamond necklace worked on old handcrafted gold - Metamorphosis | Pics: Poonam Soni

Jewellery takes a prominent positioning in the wardrobe and the trend of opulence in jewelry will get stronger in 2024. A dramatic shift, three years post the pandemic is the desire to adorn jewels in a prominent way — doing away with ‘less is more’ concept.

I call it a dramatic shift because the youth — young girls — are now gravitating towards collecting opulent jewellery, and will a clear understanding of styles and colours. And they are no longer minimalistic. While casual dressing is eye-catching fashion jewels, it is the works in wedding jewellery — jewelled head bands or ‘mathapattis’, arm bands or ‘haath bandh’ necklaces, chandelier earrings, bracelets and cocktail rings.

Bracelet from large cut sustainable man-made diamonds |

Boho chic, art deco and sustainable jewels are the key words for fashion jewellery today. Boho style pendent with coloured beads and multi-strands are a fashion statement for cocktails and parties. Art deco styles with enamels and clean geometrical lined pendants and studs in diamonds are popular. Fine jewellery for weddings has become more opulent with gold shimmer on the rise. The sky rocketing gold prices has made it more desirable. The style in wedding jewels is flowing motifs with a classic look — more towards art nouveau styles with studded florals and temple motifs making it into heritage and heirloom pieces. Necklaces studded with large Villandis or polkas and cabochon emeralds and rubies are evergreen. In earrings, the chandeliers and shoulder dusters will be very popular.

Multi stack rings are hot and working women are sporting four to five rings at the same time, dressing each finger. It’s all about jewels in 2024. Animal motifs are very hot with the snake bracelets and coils used in pendants and bracelets.

Another sweeping trend will be reinventing hoarded locker jewels into new pieces — a concept we have been doing for years as ‘Metamorphosis’. The unused jewels are remodelled at half the price to create new collection pieces without melting, by adding new elements.

Popular 'Animal Farm' pendant with the lion |

At our store, we used the animal motifs inspired by the George Orwell series to create quirky pendants in our ‘Animal Farm Revived’ collection.

We introduced a strong trend towards sustainability by introducing the man-made diamonds in flat large cut diamonds to create a shaded white look in jewels with different techniques ever by tinting the diamonds in different colours of pale pink and blue hues. This trend will catch on as the collection was sold out. The demand for regular cut man-made diamonds will diminish in 2024.

The highlight of 2024 at the Poonam Soni brand is going to be multi-coloured jewellery with a mix of many bright colours with the classic diamond and gold carvings, making it vibrant with fusion motifs and the dimensional look.

(Poonam Soni is an Indian jewellery designer and the founder and creative director of PSSL)