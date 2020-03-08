International Women's Day 2020: Planning a solo trip? Here are the best destinations in India for female travellers

The recent announcement of the Dekho Apna Desh challenge by Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages citizens to explore the beauty of India. While a few prefer travelling domestically and venture into the diversity of India, some count foreign destinations as the true form of travelling. This is common amongst women solo travellers too as rumours abound whether India is truly safe for a single woman to travel all by herself.

Having travelled solo extensively covering all directions of the country, and completed a 40-day solo trip around India, I would like to bust the myth behind the safety concerns involved in travelling solo in the interiors of the country. Here are some of the best destinations for women solo travellers in India...