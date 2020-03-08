International Women's Day 2020: Planning a solo trip? Here are the best destinations in India for female travellers

The recent announcement of the Dekho Apna Desh challenge by Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages citizens to explore the beauty of India. While a few prefer travelling domestically and venture into the diversity of India, some count foreign destinations as the true form of travelling. This is common amongst women solo travellers too as rumours abound whether India is truly safe for a single woman to travel all by herself.
Having travelled solo extensively covering all directions of the country, and completed a 40-day solo trip around India, I would like to bust the myth behind the safety concerns involved in travelling solo in the interiors of the country. Here are some of the best destinations for women solo travellers in India...
Jaipur
The vibrant, kaleidoscopic markets of Jaipur and the enchanting palaces and forts –– such as Hawa Mahal, City Palace, and Amer Fort –– the Pink City has so much to offer that one would ache to visit it again. With a lazy ride of the cycle-rickshaw or the elegant heritage restaurants and hotels, Jaipur’s picturesque streets will leave one with total awe.
Kasol
An overnight bus from Delhi followed by a taxi ride take you to one of the best landscapes in the country. Kasol, known as the Mini Israel of India, should be the pick for someone who is seeking tranquility. From hiking up the Kheerganga –– a Himalayan peak located about 22 km from Kasol –– to buying 4-feet tall dream catchers, one can do a variety of activities here.
Mysuru
The sedentary lifestyle of Mysuru supplemented by a well-connected public transport, the ease of traversing across the city is unparalleled.
Mysuru, known as the City of Palaces, is home to seven palaces and many interesting museums. With the walk-through bird aviary located near the Karanji Lake and the capturing of sunsets from the Chamundi Hill, Mysuru is for the creative people seeking out solace.
Puducherry
The pictorial city of Puducherry––popular for its French colonial-era villas in its beautiful White Town region or the pristine beaches such as the Promenade and Serenity –– is undeniably for the one looking out for vibrancy, eccentric architecture, and adorable cafes. With the easy accessibility to hiring bicycles and mopeds, indulge in the delicious Franco-Tamilian cuisine as you explore the city.
Goa
There’s so much to explore in Goa, popular for its beachfront shacks, lip-smacking seafood, and the hippie culture. Hire a moped to explore the unexplored. With the quiet southern side of Goa and the completely contradicting northern side, there’s an invisible border to enjoy best of both worlds. After partying in the North Goa’s Calangute, Anjuna, and Candolim, ride down to the South's Palolem, Colva, and Agonda.
Pune
Known as the Oxford of the East because of its several educational institutes, Pune is a hub for partying and chilling. With a laid-back lifestyle and the presence of the youth, visit the happening areas around the city such as FC Road, Koregaon Park, and Karishma Chowk. With several hills located in the heart of the city, you can take morning and evening walks embracing nature while living in Pune.
Rishikesh
As much as Rishikesh is known for its title ‘The Yoga Capital of the World’, it’s also a place for adventure-loving women endeavouring thrilling river rafting rides, bungee-jumping, flying fox, and ziplining across the Ganges. With one of the purest forms of the River Ganga, camping by its banks is an experience one must not miss. The quirky cafes facing a stunning mountain and river view coupled with experiential stays, Rishikesh has so much to offer.
Kerala
Picking a city or a village in Kerala is quite a difficult job because of its vast beauty. So whether it is the backwaters of Alappuzha or the hill station of Munnar, God’s Own Country is a place for someone looking to stay close to nature. The Varkala coastal town or Wayanad’s wildlife environment, Kerala is safe, gorgeous, and touches one's soul certainly.
Darjeeling
Who says Darjeeling should be visited by honeymooners and families only? This gorgeous hill station of West Bengal is populated by the Gorkha community who believes in service of humankind and respecting women.
With the female population exceeding the males, no wonder Darjeeling is a beautiful town with its tea gardens, surprise downpours, and breathtaking landscapes. The view of the Kanchenjunga from here will leave you amazed.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)