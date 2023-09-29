International Coffee Day, Crazy Hours Deal and more... top picks of the week

International Coffee Day

Café Noir is thrilled to present their coffee and cookies menu on International Coffee Day. They offer a fresh selection of artisanal coffee products that will tempt coffee connoisseurs' palates. The menu offers a wide variety of flavorful options, such as the decadent Chocolate Cappuccino, which combines espresso with chocolate sauce, steaming milk, and whipped cream.

Where: World Crest, Unit no.1A & 1B, Lodha, Upper Worli, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Contact: 740049148

Mummy’s Dead, Long Live Mummy!

The play Mummy’s Dead, Long Live Mummy! dramatises the difficult aspect of parenthood by tracing the journey of four unique women in an unfiltered, tragically humorous, and frequently compelling fashion. This play is immersive, with the goal of sparking a conversation and providing a safe space for moms and parents to feel represented. The cast includes Viviane Bossina, Melinda Mayor, Kol Purie Rinchet, and Laura Woody, and it is directed by Tiffany Hoffstetter.

When: Oct 2, 5 pm and 8pm

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Rd, Janki Kutir, Juhu, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Trevor Noah: Off The Record Tour

Trevor Noah, the Emmy-winning TV host and comedian, is bringing his highly anticipated 'Off The Record' tour to Delhi and Mumbai. This is Trevor Noah's first tour in India, and fans are ecstatic to finally see him live on stage. Don't pass up the opportunity and enjoy Trevor Noah's 'Off The Record' Tour in India, 2023. These gigs are guaranteed to be a success, with back-to-back sold-out performances throughout North America, Europe, and Africa.

When: Oct 1, 7:30 pm

Where: Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium, Worli, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Knocksense Madhur Sharma Live

Get ready for an amazing event coming up that will impress you. Prepare yourself for an incredible musical evening with Madhur Sharma, who is sure to touch your heart. He is a musician who writes songs and sings them. At a young age, he started learning to sing in many languages and play the guitar.

When: Oct 1, 7 pm

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Crazy Hours Deal

This is the spot for you if you want to spend your weekend at a cafe. This location is appropriate for all of your buddy groups because it has an open area for outside seats in addition to an indoor alternative. In addition, you are welcome to bring your canine friends along as you enjoy some delectable food and beverages. Every day of the week, it provides a tempting ‘Crazy Hours’ deal: 1 + 1 drink before 8 p.m., and an even crazier 2 + 1 offer after 8 p.m.

Where: Light House Cafe, Dr.Annie Besant Road, Love Grove Flyover, Siddharth Nagar, Worli, Mumbai

Cost: Rs1500 for two (approximate)