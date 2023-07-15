How to take care of your nasal health during the monsoon

The monsoon season brings relief from the scorching heat and rejuvenates the environment. However, along with the pleasant and tranquil weather, it also brings a host of health concerns, including infections and allergies. Our nasal health stands out as particularly susceptible during this period. The increased humidity levels, and the presence of allergens can all impact our nasal passages and respiratory system. To maintain good nasal health during the monsoon, here are some precautions to follow.

Clean and moist

Maintaining cleanliness and moisture in your nasal passages is vital for preventing infections and reducing the chances of allergies. Here are a few effective methods to achieve this:

a) Nasal irrigation: Use a saline solution or a neti pot to flush out any irritants, allergens, or excess mucus from your nasal passages. This process helps keep your nasal passages clean and moisturised.

b) Steam inhalation: Inhaling steam for a few minutes daily can help alleviate nasal congestion and keep your nasal passages moist. Adding a few drops of essential oils, such as eucalyptus or tea tree oil, to the hot water can provide added benefits.

c) Use a nasal spray: Nasal sprays can be beneficial during the monsoon season, particularly if you experience nasal congestion or allergies. Saline nasal sprays help moisturise and clear the nasal passages, reducing dryness and discomfort. They also help wash away allergens and irritants, providing relief from nasal symptoms.

Practice good hygiene

Maintaining good hygiene practices is crucial during the monsoon season, as it helps prevent the spread of infections. Follow these hygiene tips to safeguard your nasal health:

a) Hand hygiene: Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before touching your face or nose. This simple practice can significantly reduce the risk of infections.

b) Avoid touching your face: Refrain from touching your face, particularly your nose and eyes, as it can transfer germs and increase the chances of infections.

c) Use tissues or elbow: When sneezing or coughing, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your elbow to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets.

Focus on immunity

A strong immune system plays a vital role in fighting off infections and maintaining overall health. Here are some ways to boost your immunity during the monsoon:

a) Balanced diet: Maintain a nutritious eating plan comprising a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. These provide proteins and essential nutrients that support your immune system.

b) Stay Hydrated: Drink an adequate amount of water to facilitate the proper functioning of your immune system.

c) Get sufficient sleep: Prioritise quality sleep to allow your body to rejuvenate and strengthen your immune system.

Avoid allergens, irritants

During the monsoon, allergens and irritants can trigger nasal allergies and cause discomfort. Take the following precautions to minimise your exposure to these substances:

a) Keep the indoor environment clean: Regularly clean your living spaces, including carpets, curtains, and furniture, to reduce the accumulation of dust mites and other allergens.

b) Stay away from pollutants: Avoid areas with high levels of air pollution or exposure to smoke, as these can irritate your nasal passages.

c) Use air purifiers: Install air purifiers in your home or workplace to filter out allergens, pollutants, and other airborne irritants.

Seek medical advice

If you experience persistent nasal symptoms or severe discomfort despite taking preventive measures, seek medical advice. They can diagnose and provide appropriate treatment for any underlying nasal conditions or infections.

To conclude, remember that prevention is always better than cure. By following these tips and precautions, you can safeguard your nasal health during the monsoon season. Enjoy the rainy weather while taking good care of your overall well-being.

(Dr Usha Chenneru, Director — Medical Services, Cipla Health Limited)

