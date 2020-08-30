Holistic Healing: Four pillars of well-being

-- Karan Kakkad

It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver” – Mahatma Gandhi

This statement has utmost relevance in today’s time when lifestyle diseases have become an epidemic. Being healthy from inside is the key to excel in every walk of life. Unfortunately, focusing on health has taken a backseat in our lives because of our busy schedules and hectic lifestyle. And as a result of this, in the last 30-40 years lifestyle disorders like acidity, constipation, hormonal imbalances, diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver, obesity, thyroid, cancers, depression and many more have skyrocketed. It is high time that we take charge of our own health and take corrective measures with right information.

To achieve this, we should look at health more holistically and pay attention to all the aspects of human health. Given below are four important pillars of good health -

Food & Nutrition

We all know that food is an essential part of our daily life and health. Eating foods that are high in fibre like fruits and vegetables can help activate numerous health promoting genes. Once in a while eating unhealthily is not a problem; the real problem is when eating unhealthy becomes a habit. Given below are three ways to incorporate healthy eating habits -

(a) Plant foods: Ensure you eat at least 2 fruits every day and focus on eating more plant foods i.e. more fruits & vegetables apart from our regular lunch & dinner.

(b) Seeds: Seeds like chia, pumpkin, sunflower, flax are considered superfoods and 3-4 spoons of these seeds every day is highly recommended.

(c) Junk food once a week or less: Minimise the intake of processed and junk food to a maximum of once a week.

Being active & not sedentary

Being less active and leading a sedentary lifestyle is a big contributor to most chronic diseases. When you are less active, you may lose muscle strength and endurance, your metabolism may be affected, your immune system will be compromised as well, and the list is just endless. Given below are the top three ways to make you more physically active –

(a) 60 mins walk daily: Walking is the easiest, simplest and cheapest form of exercise. One should all aspire to walk at least an hour every day.

(b) Not to sit for more than an hour at a stretch: Many people with desk jobs unconsciously end up sitting for too long. They should try and get up once every 30-40 mins and move around for a minute and then can resume work again.

(c) Use stairs wherever possible: Another smart and easy way to stay fit is climbing stairs instead of using elevators.

Good Sleep

When we sleep, a lot of necessary processing, restoration, repair and regrowth occurs within our body. It is the quality of sleep that is very important. Not getting adequate quality sleep at night can trigger hormonal imbalances that could lead to health issues. Given below are three ways to ensure that you get good sleep –

(a) Nutmeg: Nutmeg, also commonly known as ‘jaiphal’, helps restore our sleep by releasing sleep hormones at the right time.

(b) Pistachios: Pistachios commonly known as ‘Pista’ have a very high content of melatonin, which is a sleep hormone. A handful of pistachios a day helps a lot in restoring sound sleep.

(C) No gadget while sleeping: Not a good practice to use gadgets or screen while sleeping. Ideal case would be to stay away from them at least an hour before one goes to bed.

Emotional health

It is extremely important that we continuously live every moment in hormones of happiness, gratitude and thankfulness rather than continuously living in the hormones of stress, fear and anxiety. Here are three ways to improve emotional health -

(a) Meditation: Twice a day, once just after getting up in the morning and once before going to bed every night we should practice meditation. It will not only calm us down but also help in reducing our stress levels to a great extent.

(b) Art of gratitude: Many recent articles that have been published after thorough research show that practicing mindfulness and gratitude helps us release happy hormones and reduces stress.

(c) Stop living in the past: Ironically the past does not exist; it only exists in our minds. However, most people keep pondering over the past and continue to live their lives in fear, anxiety and stress. We should only focus on living in the present moment.

Today we are living in an age of information where ignorance can only be a choice. All we need to do is build good habits which will lead to creating good health and reversing lifestyle diseases.

(Karan Kakkad is an international Nutrigenomics & Disease Reversal expert based in India. He is the Founder & CEO of Reverse Factor. To know more visit: www.reversefactor.in)