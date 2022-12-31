Four easy exercises to get rid of stubborn fat around hips

People try several exercises like sit-ups, cardio or dumbbell side bends, but nothing seems to help them to get rid of that stubborn fat around the hips, commonly known as love handles. Here are a few variations that can help lose fat and achieve your target in the desired areas. These exercises will also help you strengthen your core.

Side planks: Lie down straight on the left side of your body. Place your left elbow in line with your left shoulder with your forearm 90°D to your left shoulder. Raise your hip off the ground so that you are on your feet sideways and your body resembles a plough (15-30 seconds on each side, two-three reps).

Farmer’s Walk: Stand straight with weight held by your side. Keep shoulders tight and back straight. Start taking short and quick steps. Maintain an upright posture throughout. Repeat the same on another side (25-30 steps on each side, two-three sets.

Russian Twists: Sit on the floor with legs bent and feet on the ground. Hold a weight in your arms. Lower your torso, until your back is at a 45°D angle to the floor. Rotate your arms from side to side along with your upper body. Make sure not to lift or move your feet.

Viper Planks: Perform the plank face down on a mat with your feet together. Lift your hips off the ground. Support yourself with your forearms and toes. Maintain a neutral spine and a tight core. Keep dropping your buttocks left and right like a viper (15-20 reps on each side, two-three sets).

(Please note: People with lower back issues or other problems should consult an expert before starting the routine)

(The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)

