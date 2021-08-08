Former pop-star Anaida, producer Pravesh Sippy, actor-poet Palak Shukla and others show how forgiveness can be good for your mental, emotional well-being

“I realised that while many things played a role in making that tumour grow inside me, it was significantly stress-related. We don’t know the emotional hurt we carry through our childhood, teenage years, and adult life. In my case, it was continuous hurt, both intentional and unintentional, from many different people, over many years. I’ve faced ups and downs from the young age of 13. I was naïve, an Alice in Wonderland! I let all those emotions simmer within me...and the repercussion was that it burst out in the form of a tumour.”

Palak achieved a breakthrough in her treatment when she zeroed in on “forgiveness”. “It played a very important role in my healing,” she says.

She elaborates, “You have to forgive yourself! I forgave myself, and it immensely helped my mental and physical healing. When you start forgiving, you start to let go, accept...and this psychological healing is mirrored by your physical being. Your emotional, mental and physical states are all connected. It is very important to keep healing yourself from within, if you want outer well-being.”

“Each time you think of the wrong somebody did to you, you are poisoning your body”

Former pop star Anaida shares the belief that forgiveness fosters a healthy emotional state which is crucial for a healthy body. Now a certified yoga teacher, pranic healer and a healing coach, Anaida explains, “Whenever you feel an emotion, your body creates certain hormones and chemicals which then decide how your body runs. When you think of someone who did you wrong long ago, your body produces the same chemicals that it did when the incident occurred. So, each time you think of it, you are poisoning your body. Getting rid of this baggage will positively affect your health.”