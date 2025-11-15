 Food Review: Oor Is The New Spot Bringing Karnataka Village Flavours To Life
Food Review: Oor Is The New Spot Bringing Karnataka Village Flavours To Life

From secret-spiced Irulli to melt-in-your-mouth Thatte Idlis and walnut sheera that’ll blow your mind—Oor is the hidden gem every foodie is raving about

Shruti PanditUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
article-image

For Panchali, the owner of the recently opened Oor, this restaurant was recreating her childhood. “Oor or Ooru means a village in Kannada/Tulu,” she explains. “My sister and me wanted to do something that will recreate the magic of our childhood memories of mother and grandmother with the same kind of food. Therefore, Oor, and therefore the menu.”

The menu of Oor is nothing elaborate. Few dishes native to interiors of Karnataka

article-image

I start with the staple – plain, simple, steam idli. It comes with sambar, coconut chutney and a tomato chutney. The condiments are super tasty. What I really like is the size of drumstick pieces. They are small enough to fit the spoons, this helping the fuss-pots ‘not-to-use’ hands while eating. Also it makes them easy to eat for everyone. Sambar is different from other Udipi restaurants. And that’s not surprising since Panchali has stuck to her family recipes. Each family has its own way to make dals, sambars, amtis and potato sabzi! Sambar here is tasty, well blended and little tamarind forward. I like more veggies in my sambar and the idlis could have been fluffier.

Benne dosa

Benne dosa

But the Thatte Idli that came later was very good. Fluffy and soft.

Their breakfast Poori-Bhaji is highly recommended by Panchali. Potato Sabzi Panchali’s amma style! Potatoes are gracefully sauted with her mother’s special green masala – green chilli, coriander, jeera and coconut. Basically, coriander forward and not spicy, this bhaji is delicious with the freshly made garam garam pooris.

Aloo Bondas

Aloo Bondas

Mini Rasam Wada is the next on table. Cute and tasty wadas floating in the rasam nearly tease the palate. However, a little spicier rasam would have made it more interesting and tastier.

Mysore Sada Dosa is my next choice. But Panchali recommends Medu Wada. I decide to try both requesting smaller size dosa and just one wada. (I am looking forward to tasting more stuff, so need that space.) The Medu Wada is really their speciality – crisp outside, fluffy and soft inside. Perfect. Have it dipped in sambar of just lathered with the coconut chutney.

Oor Bele Bhath

Oor Bele Bhath

Paniyaram! Not many restaurants, especially standalone ones, offer this delicacy. These small dumplings with a hint of sweetness were a delight to the palate. I could have kept on eating them… a book in one hand and one hand popping these in the mouth… best way to spend a morning… followed by their filter coffee that comes with a little extra dash of chicory and in traditional utensils.

Masala uthapas

Masala uthapas

While I wait for my Irulli, Panchali brings three small bowls of rice varieties – Chitrana, Tomato Akki and Oor Bele Bhath. As a rule, these are sauted after you order, so might take time. Oor Bele Bhath (rice, dal mixed with veggies and finished with tadka) is ultimate comfort food. The Tomato Akki or Tomato Rice and Chitrana (Lemon Rice) are as traditional as they can get.

Patti samosa

Patti samosa

My Irulli arrives in style with sambar and chutneys. Irulli is an onion and coriander utthapam liberally dusted with the special Oor spice – a secret that they refuse do divulge, and rightfully so. Delicious. I can eat Irulli even without the condiments, thanks to the secret spice.

You can choose to cleanse your palate before desserts with Masala Chaas or one of their specialty sodas. The Ginger Lemon Soda is recommended.OOR, Fort, Mumbai

Pineapple sheera

Pineapple sheera

Dessert time! I strongly recommend Walnut Sheera. Textures that tease the palate. Slight nutty bitterness of walnuts is the umami of this jaggery sheera. You can also try the Kaapi Kulfi.

Round the meal off with another round of Filter Coffee – hot or cold is your choice!

Average cost for two: 1100

Where: OOR, Fort, Mumbai

