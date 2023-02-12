Fenix at The Oberoi has comfort food for all tastes

Tempura Lobster Bao |

The lobby of The Oberoi has an expanse open to the sea with more than 20 feet high glass windows instead of walls. Nestled in one corner of the lobby is Fenix, their multi-cuisine restaurant. The recent overhaul has ensured that it is more welcoming with its cozy interiors.

“Idea is to make it homely,” informs Chef Yazdin. “It is designed to look like comfortable living room of a home. The guests should feel relaxed and snug.” The menu too is designed accordingly. “Comfort food with a different twist,” Yazdin adds.

You can start with their signature cocktails or any drink of your choice. ‘A delicate umami of flavours and responsibly sourced ingredients’ makes these cocktails interesting. Be it the Akai Yuhi – Suntory whiskey, Campari and sesame oil or Bee’s Tees – Bombay Sapphire, Masala tea, Lavender, Himalayan Honey, the cocktails are an innovative lot. However, the whiskey overpowers the Campari in Akai Yuhi, unlike other Campari based cocktails. Queens Manhattan – Rose and Pomegranate Edimburg, Codigo, Vermouth – is an amazing drink as is Agave Bitters – Aperol, Cointreau, Codigo.

The Robatayaki Grill, their latest addition, is an open grill that serves veggies and meats that are delectably grilled and served with choicest condiments. The Parsnips, marinated in teriyaki sauce served with sliced, pickled beetroot and sprinkled with generous amount of togarashi, is a good bet for vegetarians. So is the Butternut Squash that’s served with seasame cream, miso and an interesting papaya and raisin pickle. The Norwegian Salmon grilled with misoden marinade and served with black garlic paste is a seafood lovers delight.

White Salsify Root |

While the Robatayaki Grill is new, they have kept their other Japanese section, which always was the bestseller – Sushi. They have a choice of Nigiri and Sashimi. As an ardent salmon lover, I recommend the Shake in nigiri and sashimi. If you love the rolls, and are a vegetarian, then do try the Kuro to Shiro – white asparagus, palm hearts, black garlic wrapped in sticky rice and seaweed. The combination is delicious. The Genki (which means energy) is also an interesting combination of asparagus, jalapeno, cucumber, avocado and spinach wrapped in sticky rice and seaweed. For the non-veg eaters, Chorizumi is a surprise. Though it has choriz in the name, it doesn’t have pork. It is a cooked sushi made from crab meat, torched salmon, creamy cheese, spicy mayo and cucumber. The Itamae made from soft shell crab is a delectable option as well.

Chilean Bass Robotayaki |

Before you decide that it’s a Japanese restaurant, let me tell you that this place has abundant variety of small and big plates that offer oriental, western and Indian food options. But yes, when it comes to the small plates, the eastern menu has an edge. They serve the most amazing and rare dishes like the White Salsify Root – the imported salsify root is cooked just right and served with tofu and yuzu dressing and a sprinkle of rice crispies. They serve all parts of the root ensuring that your palate is treated to all textures. Try the Chargrilled Belgian Endive – a crisp leek stem with all textures intact served with pimentos and sesame dressing. The sesame dressing enhances the leek textures proving it to be a great experiment.

Don’t miss the Tempura Lobster Bao and the Crab Rangoon Pan Fried Dumpling. The dumplings come with a sweet chilly sauce that enhance its taste. The jalapeno sauce served with Prawns Dumplings (which come wrapped in crispy noodles, giving the softness of prawns a bite) is just out of this world. It gives a pleasant spicy finish for the spice lovers despite starting on a mild note. Vegetarians should have the Truffle Chilli Mushroom Baos.

Akai Yuhi |

Their Soul Food section really caters to your soul and comforts it. In the western section their Roast Butternut Squash which is served on the bed of pumpkin puree, dressed with cashewnut cream and pumpkin seeds is a delight to a vegetarian palate that loves subtle tastes.

The Indian Soul Food section includes comfort food from a few Indian regions. “We will be including a few more regions in out next menu,” promises Yazdin. The Himachali Sepuwadi is a scrumptious urad dal dumpling in spinach and dil gravy tempered with Indian spices. Served with pilaf, it is an ideal comfort food anyone seeking vegetarian food. The Peeli Mirch ka Kukkad is straight from Chandigarh. Served with naan/lacchedar paratha, homemade garlic pickle, sliced onions marinated in green chutney and papads, this satiates any hungry soul with its authentic taste.

Biscoff Ice Cream Sandwich |

For the oriental lovers, there is a choice of woks and noodles. If you want a combination that’s not mentioned in the menu, don’t fret. Yazdin and his team are more than willing to oblige. You just need to express you desire to the associates. They will ensure you are served what you want.

The sweet tooth is not left unattended. Biscoff Ice Cream Sandwich and Yoghurt n Pistachio are must haves. Berry yoghurt served with pistachio creameux and yoghurt cream is blast of flavours and textures in your mouth.

Roasted Butternut Squash |

Relax while you wait for your orders, listen to music or browse through the books, or just walk across to the open kitchen and feast your eyes on the chefs at work. Fenix has it all.

Average cost for two: `4,500

