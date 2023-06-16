Father’s Day: 8 celebrities share what they would like to change about their fathers

As children, we all know the importance of parents in our lives. We frequently complain that fathers don’t express their love for us. With time, we understand that he expresses his love through his actions. Fathers are the unrecognised backbone of the family. Kids usually consider their fathers their first 'HERO'. The older we get, the more we realise their importance, love, and sacrifices.

There are many things that 'desi fathers' do that annoy you at times. Like Humare zamane mein phrase we have heard so many times, lame dad jokes, always rushing while going out, etc., which might irritate you at that time. So, this Father’s Day, FPJ asks several celebrities, "What’s the one thing that you would like to change about your father.

Krishna Kaul, Actor

One thing I would like to change about my father is that he is selfless; he always keeps thinking about his mother, my mother, us, and everyone he loves. But, I feel there should be times when he should live for himself. I would like him to take a step back, think about himself, and do what he likes to do, which is not related to us. This is the only thing that I would like to change about him; everything else is just perfect about him.

Aditi Sharma, Actress

My dad has always been supportive and loving towards everyone he knows. One thing I would like to change about him is that he should give himself priority. No matter what he is going through, he is always there for others and has their back. There have been a lot of times that people have taken advantage of his kindness, and I feel bad about it. I just hope that he looks after himself first. I want him to speak his mind, choose himself, and not try to keep everyone happy, because one certainly cannot.

Udit Arora, Actor

I think our parents sacrifice a lot of their lives for their kids and don’t do things that they always wanted to do. Keeping this in mind, I would like to see my father live more for himself rather than centering his existence around us (me and my sister). If I could wish to change one thing about him, this would be it!

Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Actor

One thing that I would like to change about my father is his age. If his age can be reversed, there won't be any greater joy for me. And if this could happen, I would travel with him, explore so many places with him, and spend some more time with him! I really wish this could happen.

Maanvi Gagroo, Actress

One thing I’d like to change about my father is how he invariably forgets to say or ask something when he calls. He almost always calls again after hanging up. It’s cute that when he hangs up the first time, I know he’ll be calling immediately with something else.

Siddhant Issar, Actor

My father is the kindest person. Unfortunately, there has been a false image built up about him. Over the years, because of his on- and off-screen persona, people have thought that he is a scary, larger-than-life King Kong! He really is not. He's a teddy bear. I would like people to know the real him. That’s the thing I would like to change about him. And another thing is that he keeps reading WhatsApp forward messages and thinks a lot of them are real news. Many of them are fake. This habit of him is something I would like to change about him.

Smriti Kalra, Actress

If asked to identify one aspect that I would alter about my father, it would back to a childhood routine that has stayed with me throughout the years. During my early years in primary school, my father had the habit of waking me up at an ungodly hour—between 4:00 and 4:30 in the morning. This practice was originally intended to align my study routine. However, as a young child, the early wake-up call seemed burdensome and I wanted to change that one thing about him.

Mithali Raj, Cricketer

He still cares so much about me that sometimes he doesn't look after himself.