Fashionable yet sustainable? Rina Singh of Eka and Pallavi Shantam of Buna explain how

As consumers we have so much power to change the world by just being careful in what we buy,” declared Emma Watson, actress and ethical fashion advocate. Like her ‘Harry Potter’ character, Hermione Granger, she is right as usual. Despite confusion around the term and rather prohibitive pricing, sustainable fashion as a movement is growing in awareness. With the system geared towards greater ecological integrity and social justice, it is an idea whose time has come. “I think sustainable fashion, over the last few years, has become like a hashtag,” observes Rina Singh of label Eka, adding, “It means different things for different people.”

To Rina, sustainability is more of a lifestyle choice, an ideology about how meaningfully you live your life. “And it’s not just about fashion and clothing. It’s a very holistic concept. I think it applies to every other resource that you think of in the world. And clothing is one of the biggest polluters, as we all know.”

Shares Pallavi of Buna, a label that embodies a way of life that is rooted in culture, craft and community, “We strongly believe that fashion in all its forms needs to move towards environmentally sustainable practices including low carbon foot print production, recycling and upcycling.

Sustainability lies at the very heart of Buna. I believe that sustainability is no more a choice in a rapidly changing world. It is rather a necessity. For me a sustainable choice is one that considers the consequences involved after it. Whatever we purchase leaves a trail behind, maybe of plastic, carbon, chemicals, water wastage, exploitation and so on. Minimising this trail is my brand's endeavour. Sustainable or slow living to me means not only taking good care of our body but also of our extended body - the environment.”