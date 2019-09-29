Fashion and fine wines

Street smart
Friends make it a fruitful and fashionable evening. New designer Sasha Sharma was happy to welcome her friends, Pooja Gupta, Krishna Shroff and Namrata Purohit among others, who were there to support her Sashe label collection called Runaway Hitchhiker at The Olive Canvas orchestrated by Ranjit Rodricks.
What you saw were snazzy streetwear built around sleeves and bomber jackets, said to be aimed at the free-spirited and adventurous woman of today who believes that the world is her runway and loves to wear her heart on her sleeve.
Guests relished the hors d’oeuvres, complemented by Fratelli wines, Finlandia vodka and El Jimador tequila cocktails at Olive. And you heard that the same collection was showcased at the North America Fashion Week in Seattle. We can’t comment on that since we were not there!
Touch and feel factor
Milan Fashion Week came to Mumbai. Not on your TV screen in your living room, but it was a Milan Fashion Week limited-edition spring/summer 2020 collection from FILA that was showcased in Eva Room on the first floor of Soho House in Juhu.
The idea was to give guests a first-hand and hands-on experience of the creations in contrast to the impersonal images on a website. Hosted by Aastha Sharma and Tamira Shah, it turned out to be a rather chilled out evening with the fashionable folk walking in at regular intervals. The fine wines and chilled beer sure added to the overall experience. Yes, the flair was well and truly on.
Good food ride
Food connoisseur and FBAI co-founder Sameer Malkani along with Chandni Anzar of Gourmet Passport were happy to launch Gourmetlicious2019 at Mezzo Mezzo, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. Sipped and savoured were Paul John single malt whisky, Hopper beer and wines from Grover Zampa Vineyards, complemented by tasty appetizers, followed by a splendid sit-down dinner crafted by visiting chef Raphael Szurek from France.
Guests were happy to partake of the pleasure of the start of a nine-day culinary extravaganza across five cities and 45 restaurants in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad. As Gourmet Passport founder Rocky Mohan puts it, the idea is to move the conversation beyond food, flavour and taste to more of an experience that satiates both your appetite and curiosity.
Wine & dine
The nice thing about living in Mumbai is that the world comes to you. Well, All Things Nice welcomed Bodegas Valdemar winery from Rioja and Ribero del Duero in Spain with Giulia Lazzarini making that trip to introduce guests to her wines at Grand Hyatt. Yes, it was a tasteful experience of Conde Valdemar Blanco 2017 and Conde Valdemar Tempranillo 2017 from Rioja as well as Finca Valdemacuco Roble 2017 from Ribero del Duero, along with food fare from the hotel.
What’s more, Grand Hyatt also gave away a free weekend stay in a lucky draw on that splendid Spanish wine evening. And Giulia Lazzarini also gave away a few bottles of Bodegas Valdemar to a few lucky winners. The wines are being launched in India by Flipsydee.
