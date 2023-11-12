Diwali 2023: Delicacies That You Must Try This Festive Season

Diwali means festivities, frolic and food. Children and adults love indulging in the delicious fare that’s on the table. This year, add a touch of health by following these simple recipes by Amrita Raichand that taste divine and can be made in a jiffy! Children and adults both love these so cook these dishes and satisfy the sweet tooth this festive season guilt-free.

Carrot Almond fudge

Ingredients

2 cups Grated carrot

1 cup Almond flour

¾ cup Condensed milk

1 tbsp Ghee

White chocolate for garnish

Method

Add ghee in a non-stick pan, transfer grated carrots and roast it till the raw flavour of carrot goes off. Add almond flour to the roasted carrots and mix well on low flame. Add condensed milk to the carrot mixture and cook it for three-four minutes. Grease the baking tray with ghee and transfer the carrot mixture to the tray and set it with a flat spoon in one inch thick layer. Let the fudge cool down completely then cut it in cubes. Melt the white chocolate and drizzle it on fudge cubes with a spoon or piping bag.

Healthy Modak

Ingredients

1 cup Mixed nuts of choice (cashew, walnuts, almonds)

½ cup Dates (de-seeded)

1 tbsp Ghee

2 tbsp Cocoa powder

1 tsp Vanilla essence

Modak moulds to shape them

Method

In a kadhai, add ghee; toss the nuts till they turn golden and crunchy. Once done, transfer to a plate and allow them to cool. Grind them coarsely in a blender and remove in a bowl. Now, grind the dates, make a paste, and add it to the same bowl of the nut mixture. To this, add cocoa powder and vanilla essence and mix till everything is well combined. Grease the modak moulds with some ghee, add the prepared mixture. Press and gently open to see a beautiful modak ready on your palm within minutes. Make more and serve immediately or store in an airtight container. These will easy last for a week.

Malpua with Rabdi

Ingredients

For sugar syrup

1 cup Sugar

½ cup Water

A pinch of elaichi powder

A few strands of saffron

Ingredients for Malpua

1 cup AP Flour (maida)

½ cup Water

500 ml Reduced milk

¼ tsp Baking powder

2 tbsp Carrot puree

Ghee for deep frying

Method

In a pan, add sugar and water. Add a little elaichi powder and a few strands of saffron. Stir till the sugar dissolves. Bring to a quick boil and then keep it aside. For malpuas, add flour in a bowl along with baking powder. Mix well. Add milk little by little to make a smooth, free-flowing batter ensuring there are no lumps. Now add the grated carrot puree. You can adjust the consistency with a little water if needed. Rest the batter for 10-15 mins. In a deep pan, heat ghee. Place the different shaped cookie cutters on the pan and then pour a ladleful of batter in each. Fry till they get golden brown on both sides. Remove and immediately soak in the prepared sugar syrup for about three-four minutes. Arrange them in a serving platter. Serve with cold rabdi and garnish with mixed nuts.

Recipe note: These malpuas will be slightly thick because of making them in shapes. If you want the classic crispy edges, pour a small ladle directly on the pan without the cookie cutters.

