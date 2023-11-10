 Designer Poonam Soni embraces sustainability and compassion with the launch of Poonam Soni Altruistic Luxury (PSAL) 
Poonam Soni and Priya Dutt, Nargis Dutt Foundation, came together with a noble purpose – to educate deserving children in need of financial assistance

FPJ Features DeskUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
article-image

Poonam Soni, unveiled her revolutionary trademarked label, Poonam Soni Altruistic Luxury (PSAL), in an exquisite fashion extravaganza that saw elite of the fashion and Bollywood celebs come together for the cause she aims to promote.

Poonam Soni's heartfelt message echoed through the room as she revealed that a mere contribution of 1500 per month, equivalent to the cost of foregoing just three cups of coffee, can provide education to a child.

The illustrious guest list included the presence of prominent celebrities - Priya Dutt, Nandita Puri, Anu Malik, Ishita Arun, Pooja Batra, Suchitra Pillai, Shruti Sharma, Aabha Singh,Ila Arun, Nisha JamVwal, Amy Billimoria, Namrata Dutt, Kiran Juneja, Leena Mogre, Coleen Khan, Sabira Merchant  among others. The opening night saw a galaxy of celebrities, achievers, and influential figures who lent their voices to this heartfelt message of change.

Designer extraordinaire, Poonam Soni, herself looked uber cool in an ensemble by the acclaimed designer ULA JOHNSON.

