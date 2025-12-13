'Come As You Are': Radhika Bawa’s Thursday Sketch Party Grows From A Pandemic Idea To A Creative Community Movement

The idea for The Thursday Sketch Party (TSP) originated as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, when Radhika Bawa was teaching watercolor workshops online. That was the time when she noticed that her students were struggling to stay motivated and accountable in their practice, so she decided to start an accountability group to support them in their artistic journey. That was the beginning of an era, a community that has closely bonded and grows every year.

The Thursday Sketch Party soon became a space where people could come as they are, with or without experience, and explore their creativity without judgment. They are showcasing their work at Kaladalan, PL Deshpande Academy, Prabhadevi, till December 18.

Excerpts from the interview:

When and how did The Thursday Sketch Party start?

The Thursday Sketch Party was founded in 2020 with the goal of creating a supportive community where people could come together to draw, paint, and explore their creativity. As we met online every Thursday, the group started to gel, and I realized the power of community and connection in fostering creativity. I thought, why not generalize this concept to include more people who might be interested in art, but haven't had the chance to explore it? Many of us have creative aspirations, but life gets busy, and we need a nudge to make time for it. I started inviting friends who had expressed interest in art, but hadn't taken my courses, to join our Thursday gatherings. The response was overwhelmingly positive, and soon, we had a vibrant community of artists, non-artists, and enthusiasts coming together to draw, paint, and support one another.

How do you intend to widen your horizons?

As the group grew, I noticed that some members didn't have any prior experience with art, so I started incorporating simple lessons on drawing, sketching, and shading. It was a wonderful opportunity to share my knowledge and help people get started. One thing led to another, and over time, we began exploring different themes and topics, choosing one per month to focus on and practice. We also established guidelines for giving feedback, ensuring that everyone felt comfortable and encouraged. For instance, instead of simply saying "I love your painting," we'd say "I love the way you've used bright colors" or "Your composition is so engaging, I love the way you've added people to the scene." This approach helped us create a supportive and constructive environment where everyone felt motivated to learn and grow.

Who decides which works are exhibited?

I curate the exhibitions and events, selecting works that showcase the diversity and creativity of the group's members. All members work in themes, mediums, and styles of their own choosing.

What's next on agenda?

Some members will be showcasing their work at the India Art Festival in January 2026.