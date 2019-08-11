Book Review of Little Miss Misfit: Dilemmas of a newlywed

Book: Little Miss Misfit

Author: Amruta Kandurwar

Publisher: Bigfoot Publications

Pages: 140; Price: Rs 175

Little Miss Misfit by Amruta Kandurwar, takes you on a roller coaster ride with its main protagonist Rhea who is a young, independent girl and stays in Delhi with her friends. One day, she bumps into Siddhart. What follows next is a dinner, movie and a night out. However, things don’t work out as they should in a ‘girl meets boy story’.

The author succeeds in portraying Rhea as a strong-willed persona. She deftly picks up the emotions of a newly married woman, who leaves her home, city, and career to be with her husband. The initial phases of the passionate romance of newlyweds are depicted with a touch of realism. Once the honeymoon phase is over, the story takes a turn which sensitise the reader about the difficulties of a newlywed girl. Rhea confronts another dilemma in the form of her budding friendship with Rohit. The latter has a beautiful girlfriend and they are committed to each other. The undercurrents of attraction between Rhea and Rohit can be felt by the readers. Whether this little misfit crosses boundaries should be left for the readers to find out.

The author presents the emotional fears of Rhea in a believable manner. It is the story of modern youth and the characters have the ability to make the reader identify with them. The book carries a message for everyone. Love is important, but it is not the only thing in life. Every person is an individual with a set of dreams and aspirations. Love never demands sacrifice; instead, it allows the dream to fly free.

The author emphasises in maintaining equilibrium between trust and love. Without trust, love can’t survive. A woman feels misfit because her inner beliefs often don’t concur with that of society.

The novel offers an insight to men that how difficult it is for a woman to leave everything and settle in a new life after marriage. However, it can’t be dubbed as work of radical feminism. A light-hearted read, the book will be relished by both men and women with equal interest.