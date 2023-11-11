Bipin R Pandit's Khumaar Receives Overwhelming response

Khumaar, the popular musical night of Bipin R Pandit, COO of The Advertising Club, which was recently held in Mumbai, saw overwhelming response from the audience. The auditorium was packed to capacity with 20 artistes enthralling the audience for over four hours.

Some of the industry stalwarts who attended the show were Rana Barua, Partha Sinha, Shashi Sinha, Ajay Kakar, Bharat Dabolkar, Agnello Dias, Sonal Dabral, Ravi Deshpande, S. Subramanyeshwar, Kamlesh Pandey, Charulata, Ravi Kumar, Paresh Choudhary, Dhunji Wadia, MG Parmeswaran, Nagesh Alai, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Punitha Arumugam, Mansha Tandon, Ajay Chandwani.

Expressing delight at the response to his concert, Bipin R Pandit said, “I am extremely happy with the outcome of the show and the happiness of the audience was visible in the form of the thunderous applause, whistles and impromptu dances the audience to various songs rendered. The next show will be my exclusive tribute to the legendary singer Mohammad Rafi as 2024 will be the centenary year of the greatest playback singer. I will design a unique concept, which is not yet been tried for this special show. I want to sincerely thank all my sponsors, industry friends, and personal friends for being extremely supportive for 18 years toward my Khumaar.”

