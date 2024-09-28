 Bipin R Pandit's Khumaar Enthralls And Entertains Mumbaikars
e-Paper Get App
HomeWeekendBipin R Pandit's Khumaar Enthralls And Entertains Mumbaikars

Bipin R Pandit's Khumaar Enthralls And Entertains Mumbaikars

The show also paid a special tribute to Rafi on the singer's 100th birth anniversary

FPJ Features DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 10:41 PM IST
article-image

The recently held Khumaar by Bipin R Pandit was a night to remember for Mumbaikars. Pandit along with eight singer enthralled music lovers with popular Rafi Saab numbers.

The show was attended by who’s who of the advertising, media, marketing, PR and research world besides audience from all across India. Since its inception, Khumaar has established itself as a pan-India show.

Also in attendance was Rafi saab’s daughter Yasmine and his son-in-law Pervez, along with Akhtar Jaipuri, son of lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri. The first Rafi saab award instituted by Bipin R Pandit at Khumaar was presented to late Mahendra Kapoor, who was a disciple of Rafi saab. His actor-singer son Ruhaan accepted it.

Talking about Khumaar, Pandit said, “Khumaar has become a huge brand in the past 19 years. I have often said that to fill up an auditorium with a capacity of 900 plus is not a joke. In fact, it is extremely difficult. The audience have become discerning. If Khumaar could successfully hold them spell bound for five and a half hours year after year, it speaks volumes about the quality of the show put up.”

FPJ Shorts
PSE Lessons Help Child Overcome Bullying, Says Case Study By NGO
PSE Lessons Help Child Overcome Bullying, Says Case Study By NGO
Rajasthan: Govt Withdraws Supreme Court Challenge In Phone Tapping Case Against Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot's OSD, Allows Delhi Police Investigation
Rajasthan: Govt Withdraws Supreme Court Challenge In Phone Tapping Case Against Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot's OSD, Allows Delhi Police Investigation
Madhya Pradesh: Cop Brutally Thrashed By Goons In Middle Of Road With Chair In Shivpuri; CCTV Visuals Surface
Madhya Pradesh: Cop Brutally Thrashed By Goons In Middle Of Road With Chair In Shivpuri; CCTV Visuals Surface
World Heart Day 2024: 85% Of Primary Angioplasty Patients In Past 3 Years Were Men, Reveals Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospitals Study
World Heart Day 2024: 85% Of Primary Angioplasty Patients In Past 3 Years Were Men, Reveals Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospitals Study

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bipin R Pandit's Khumaar Enthralls And Entertains Mumbaikars

Bipin R Pandit's Khumaar Enthralls And Entertains Mumbaikars

Manage Hiatus Hernia With Sujok Therapy

Manage Hiatus Hernia With Sujok Therapy

Numbness And Pain In Fingers: Causes And Treatment

Numbness And Pain In Fingers: Causes And Treatment

Ring Of Fortune: Annular Solar Eclipse On Last Day Of Shraddh Brings Mix Bag Of Fortunes

Ring Of Fortune: Annular Solar Eclipse On Last Day Of Shraddh Brings Mix Bag Of Fortunes

Ashwin Maas Predictions: Explore The Cosmic Shifts And Fortunes For Each Zodiac Sign

Ashwin Maas Predictions: Explore The Cosmic Shifts And Fortunes For Each Zodiac Sign