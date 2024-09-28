Bipin R Pandit's Khumaar Enthralls And Entertains Mumbaikars

The recently held Khumaar by Bipin R Pandit was a night to remember for Mumbaikars. Pandit along with eight singer enthralled music lovers with popular Rafi Saab numbers.

The show was attended by who’s who of the advertising, media, marketing, PR and research world besides audience from all across India. Since its inception, Khumaar has established itself as a pan-India show.

Also in attendance was Rafi saab’s daughter Yasmine and his son-in-law Pervez, along with Akhtar Jaipuri, son of lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri. The first Rafi saab award instituted by Bipin R Pandit at Khumaar was presented to late Mahendra Kapoor, who was a disciple of Rafi saab. His actor-singer son Ruhaan accepted it.

Talking about Khumaar, Pandit said, “Khumaar has become a huge brand in the past 19 years. I have often said that to fill up an auditorium with a capacity of 900 plus is not a joke. In fact, it is extremely difficult. The audience have become discerning. If Khumaar could successfully hold them spell bound for five and a half hours year after year, it speaks volumes about the quality of the show put up.”