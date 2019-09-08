Amrita Raichand: My favourite author is Chetan Bhagat because his books speak of today’s young India

Current reads

Since I am a chef, now my reading is related to cook books, recipe books and food related nutrition books. Now that master chef Malhotra has recommended the Flavours of Sorrow, it is what I am presently reading.

Favourite genre

My favourite genre is cookery books, nutrition books and health related and diet related books.

Early reading

My earliest reading memories are of reading Carolyn Keene’s Nancy Drew, Enid Blyton’s Famous Five, J K Rowling’s Harry Potter series, Sidney Sheldon, Paulo Coelho, and other inspirational books.

Favourite author

My favourite author would be Chetan Bhagat because his books speak of today’s young India and are written lucidly. They are interesting to read with contemporary subjects like a call centre or education in high places.

A time to read

My ideal time to read would be late evening to night and while retiring to bed.

Format preference

I prefer physical books and not e-books or tablet books because the real fun of reading a book is by holding it in one’s hand.

Setting aside time

I read according to the leisure time I have from my acting, cooking and television assignments.

Book recommendations

I recommend all books by Chetan Bhagat like One Night at the Call Centre, etc.

Book to screen

A good screen adaptation of a book I like is Two States by Chetan Bhagat and directed by Abhishek Varman, starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. I like it because it spoke about the present day youth and education in India today.