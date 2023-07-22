Amethyst: Did You Know This Crystal Can Help You Get A Good Night Sleep?

Amethyst crystal | Pic: Pixabay

Like a dark mysterious night, the amethyst will enchant your senses and pull you within its mysterious realm. Belonging to the quartz family, its colour ranges from exotic deep purple to light lilac. The beauty about this crystal is how easy it is to attune oneself with it. Whenever one seeks to connect to spirit through Tarot card reading, rune casting, meditation, etc., amethyst acts as a catalyst and enhances the process.

Where is it found?

What makes this crystal stand out apart from its beauty is the fact that it’s very abundant in nature. It is easily mined in countries like Brazil, Uruguay, South Korea, Russia, Zambia and many more.

Metaphysical properties

The soothing energy of this crystal acts as a natural tranquilliser. Yes, you read that right! Having it around your space can relieve stress, calm your senses and help cut down irritability. During occult practices, it is best suited to choose the darker purple crystals as they work wonders on the third eye chakra and crown chakra. Spiritual awareness/awakening, intuition enhancement, balancing of aura are just some of the boons one can avail from amethyst.

Moh’s hardness scale

This crystal scores a good 7/10 on this scale and that means it is very difficult to break or get damaged.

Read Also Social media comes to the rescue of tarot readers amid the pandemic

Why Amethyst?

Many times people, especially beginners, are intimidated as to how they can harness and utilise a crystal’s energy. All you need to do is focus on it by either holding it in the palm of your hand or if it is bigger in size, concentrate on it and allow its energy to flow through your aura.

For heavy drinkers or those addicted to any bad habits, the energy of Amethyst has a sobering effect on overindulgence of any kind. It works on several aspects of the body, mind and soul.

Dream work

This is one of the crystal’s that’s ideal for dream work. Place a small piece of amethyst under your pillow and you will notice one of these things… You will have a very relaxed sleep, you will wake up remembering your dream in vivid detail and you most probably won’t have had any nightmare. For those, especially newbies, who wish to manifest something or get hidden messages through their dreams, working with an amethyst is ideal.

Read Also Remembering Pamela Colman-Smith, the unsung hero of tarot

Geodes and jewellery

Some of the world’s most stunning geodes are amethysts. If you collect crystals, you might want to add an amethyst geode in your collection for its sheer beauty. This crystal also makes for gorgeous jewellery like bracelets, rings, earrings and necklaces. The best part? It is very reasonably priced.

Cleansing and charging

You can smudge it with white sage, palo santo, give it a full moon ‘bath’ or simply place it under running water and it will be good to go. Clearing, cleansing and charging of crystals is sacrosanct, especially if they are used in psychic work.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)