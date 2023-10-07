6 Common Myths About Heart Health That You Should Not Believe

Our hearts are incredible organs, tirelessly pumping blood and oxygen throughout our bodies. However, when it comes to understanding heart health, many of us have misconceptions that could be harmful. Let's explore some of the most common misconceptions and set the record straight in simple terms.

It will never happen to me

One of the biggest misconceptions is thinking that heart problems will never affect us. It's easy to believe we're invincible, but heart issues can strike at any age. We've seen heart attacks in people as young as their early 20s. So, it's crucial to realize that heart health is not just a concern for the elderly; it's relevant for everyone, no matter your age.

I'm young, so I don't need to worry

Many young folks think they're immune to heart problems. This is a dangerous myth. Heart attacks can happen to anyone, young or old. If you have risk factors like a family history of heart disease, diabetes, high cholesterol, or an unhealthy lifestyle, you should pay attention to your heart health from a young age.

Understanding cholesterol

Cholesterol isn't just a single number. It has two sides: good and bad. Bad cholesterol (LDL and VLDL) can clog your arteries and increase your risk of a heart attack. Instead of focusing solely on total cholesterol, ask for a lipid profile test. If your bad cholesterol levels are high, it's essential to address it through lifestyle changes like a healthier diet and exercise. Medication might be necessary in some cases.

Smoking and moderate alcohol

There's a common misconception that moderate alcohol consumption is good for the heart. While some studies suggest that a small amount of red wine may have heart benefits, regular drinking, even in moderation, can be harmful. Alcohol can raise your calorie intake and contribute to unhealthy fat deposits in your body. Smoking, on the other hand, thickens your blood and can lead to heart problems. The best advice is to avoid smoking altogether and limit alcohol to an occasional treat.

Sleep quality and heart health

Quality sleep is essential for a healthy heart. Many young people today work long hours, have irregular sleep patterns, and rely on caffeine and cigarettes to stay awake. This combination is a recipe for heart trouble. Lack of sleep and high stress levels can increase your risk of a heart attack. If you're burning the candle at both ends, it's time to prioritize sleep and manage stress effectively.

Importance of Early Detection

You might feel perfectly fine, but that doesn't mean your heart is in the clear. Heart problems can develop silently, especially if you have risk factors. Regular checkups, even for young adults, are essential. If you have a family history of heart issues, high blood pressure, diabetes, or high cholesterol, it's crucial to keep tabs on your heart health through regular checkups. These checkups can catch problems early when they are more manageable.

Our hearts deserve our attention and care at every stage of life. Don't fall victim to these common misconceptions about heart health. Instead, take proactive steps to protect your heart by living a heart-healthy lifestyle, getting regular check-ups, and staying informed about your risk factors. Your heart will thank you for it, now and in the years to come.

(Dr Manoj Durairaj,Chief Heart Transplant Surgeon and Head of the Department of Heart and Lung Transplantation, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Pune)

