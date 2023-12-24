Christmas 2023: 5 Christmas Special Movies To Binge With A Glass Of Wine

Pic: Freepik

Candy Cane Lane

Headlined by Hollywood superstar Eddie Murphy, this Christmas drama keeps you engaged till the very end. The plot follows Chris Carver, eager to win their neighbourhood’s Christmas decoration competition. Despite hand carving décor items, his neighbour always wins due to inflatable dolls. Desperate to win, he visits a mysterious Christmas store selling pretty trinkets and figurines. Happy with unique finds, Chris returns home only to find he has been tricked by the shop owner, who turns out to be a sinister elf called Pepper. As per the form he signed, Chris needs to find five golden rings to break the curse or else he’ll turn into a figurine as well. Chris, along with his family, Santa Claus, and the figurines he brought from the store embark on an adventure to defeat Pepper.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Elf Me

Trip is not your regular elf. Instead of making toys for Christmas, he makes bizarre weapons. A turn of events leads him to the quiet village boy Elia. Trip comes to Elia’s rescue when he is being bullied. Though the two get into fights in the beginning, Trip and Elia overcome their difference and team up to save Christmas from being ruined by a cruel businessman.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Your Christmas or Mine

Hayley and James are two young couple, whose Christmas holiday takes a dramatic turn when they decide to surprise each other and accidentally end up at each other’s homes. James’ father is Lord Humphrey, The Earl of Gloucester, and Hayley comes from a working-class family in Macclesfield. The two keep their relationship secret from their respective families. With the festive cheer setting in, Hayley and James must not only learn to adjust to their host families’ traditions but also accept the secrets they have learnt about each other. There’s also a sequel to add to your binge-watch list.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Noel Diary

James Turner is a best-selling romance novelist forced to return to his hometown following his mother’s death. While settling his mother’s estate, which he has inherited, James discovers a diary that holds answers James has been seeking about his past. As James tries to find the person to whom the diary belonged, he meets Rachel, whose looking for her birth mother. Surrounded by snow-capped mountains and Christmas cheer, the two embark on an adventurous journey to find the owner of the diary.

Where to watch: Netflix

Christmas on a Mistletoe Farm

This musical revolves around a widowed father of five Matt Cunningham, who inherits a farm. After much persuasion from his children, he decides to pay a visit to the farm and use the break as an opportunity to complete a work project he is stuck with. As Matt adjusts to the village life, his children soak in the clean air and peaceful life away from their mundane urban living. Soon, Matt finds himself involved in a host of festive activities that his children and farm hand, Beano have planned. Matt must then choose between his work and his children’s happiness.

Where to watch: Netflix