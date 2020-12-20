5 best indoor plants that can keep the air inside your home clean, toxic-free

Over the years there have been numerous studies which have proved how air pollutants also lurks inside our homes. This made people sit up and take note of the fact that air pollution isn’t happening just outside, but also in the four walls of their homes. According to Garden Therapy, a website dedicated to gardening and green living, states that cosmetics, metals, materials, furniture and cigarette smoke are some of the prime sources of homebound pollution which release toxins, dust and germs in the air.

And before you panic and rush to market for buying air purifiers then stop! Because there’s a long-term solution which can efficiently, naturally and easily purify the air inside your home/office. Indoor plants can help make room for pure, harmless and healthy air. Here are some such plants:

Barberton Daisy

These blooming flowers in red, yellow, orange and pink hues not only add a tinge of romance to the room, but also act as effective cleansers and kick-out toxins like formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, and benzene from your house. According to countryliving.com, these harmful chemicals are usually found in a range of commonly used household products like paints and synthetic fibres. This plant must be placed in a room, which gets plenty of natural light.

English Ivy

Who needs a purifier in the bathroom when you have English Ivy! This is the best indoor plant when it comes to ‘flushing’ out faecal particles from the air. Many studies have shown that this plant is also effective in lowering mould levels from our homes. This plant requires generous watering and direct sunlight for at least four hours. And, in return for your TLC, English Ivy will give you the much-needed clean air.

Snake Plant or Mother-In-Law’s Tongue

This is one of the most popular indoor plants and recently became a hit among office goers. Since it releases ample oxygen, this plant can help you sleep better at night. Apart from that, it acts as a biofilter which can remove toxins like formaldehyde, xylene, benzene, toluene, and trichloroethylene, states a report in Women’s Health magazine. The only point to note is not to go over board while watering the plant as its roots are likely to rot in moist soil.

Spider Plant

This unique indoor plant removes deadly toxins from air like carbon monoxide and xylene, a popular solvent which is majorly used in printing and rubber industries. Along with human beings, this plant is also beneficial for animals. So, if you have a pet, consider keeping a spider plant at your home. These tiny ‘spiderettes’ do not require special care; they can take care of themselves, and yours too.

Aloe Vera

We all know how beneficial aloe vera is for health and skin. But did you know that this humble succulent plant (a species from the genus Aloe), can ward-off chemicals, and help keep the air clean! This humble plant, which loves to be in a sunny spot, can purify the air of formaldehyde and benzene, found in varnishes, floor finishes, and detergents. Take note: This plant thrives in a sunny location, so better keep it at a spot where there is abundant sunlight, and do not overwater.