4 Cleaning Spray Hacks To Keep Your Home Odour And Stain Free

When you use the right ingredients, homemade cleaning sprays can tackle stains, spills, greasy fingerprints and bad odours throughout the house. Common household ingredients — think white vinegar, dish soap, baking soda and isopropyl alcohol — can be combined with lemon rinds, rosemary sprigs and essential oils to add your favourite scents. From all-purpose cleaners to air fresheners, window cleaners and natural stone cleaners, we have rounded up the best homemade cleaning sprays for nearly every surface.

Material required:

White vinegar

Water

Lemon rind

Rosemary sprigs

Dish soap

Essential oil

Spray bottle

Dish soap

Microfibre cloth

Baking soda

Scented all purpose cleaner: Combine one part white vinegar, one part water, some lemon ring and few rosemary sprigs. Mix them together, pour into a spray bottle, shake and then let infuse for a week before using. (For a different scent, you can also try orange rinds, cloves or cinnamon sticks). After a week, use the homemade all-purpose cleaner to remove hard water stains, clean trash cans, wipe away wall smudges and much more. Besides a fresh scent, the lemon rind may help boost cleaning power.

All purpose cleaner with dish soap: Take ¼ tsp dish soap, 1 cup water and 4-6 drops of your favourite essential oil. Combine all three into a spray bottle, and shake up the solution. This effective cleaning spray can be used to clean greasy fingerprints off painted walls, as well as spots and smudges on stainless steel appliances, countertops and the inside of your fridge. When used with a microfibre cloth, this cleaner can clear dust from baseboards, window sills and more — but avoid using dish soap on wood surfaces.

Carpet stain cleaner: Pour ¼ teaspoon of liquid dish soap and one cup water into a spray bottle, shaking to combine. Spritz stains on your carpet or rug and blot with a microfibre cloth. Once the stain is removed, fill another spray bottle with clean water and spray the area to rinse the soap. Blot well and allow to air dry.

Air freshener spray: Combine tbsp of baking soda with 5-6 drops of your favourite essential oil in a small dish. (As for scent, we love peppermint, orange, grapefruit, lavender and rosemary). Using a spoon, mix the baking soda and essential oils until fully combined. Pour the baking soda mixture into a spray bottle, then add enough water to fill the bottle. Shake the solution before spritzing the stinky areas of your home — like around trash cans or inside the bathroom.