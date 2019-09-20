Zomato and Chai are the ultimate #couplegoals

If any of you follow Zomato on Twitter, you are more likely to mistake it as a fan-account for Chai.
There’s no doubt that we Indians couldn’t survive a Chai-less day and the fact that Zomato understands and represents us just keeps us coming back to the app.
Here are a few tweets where Zomato confesses its love for chai and dedicatedly remind its users to keep sipping on Chai.
