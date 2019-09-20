Web Special

Updated on

Zomato and Chai are the ultimate #couplegoals

By FPJ Web Desk

Zomato and their chai tweets are the way many of us get through the day.

Zomato and Chai are the ultimate #couplegoals

If any of you follow Zomato on Twitter, you are more likely to mistake it as a fan-account for Chai.

There’s no doubt that we Indians couldn’t survive a Chai-less day and the fact that Zomato understands and represents us just keeps us coming back to the app.

Here are a few tweets where Zomato confesses its love for chai and dedicatedly remind its users to keep sipping on Chai.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in