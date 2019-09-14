Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's romantic beach selfie triggers a meme fest

Two days ago, Virat Kohli tweeted an adorable selfie of him and Anushka Sharma from their beach vacation. The internet fell in love with the picture and it went viral in minutes. The picture shows, Kohli posing with a pout, resting in Anushka's arms.

This cute picture is going viral again but for a different reason this time... The beach selfie has inspired some hilarious memes that will make you LoL. Here's a compilation of the best memes inspired by the picture: