Video of husband showing a book of memories to the wife during her labour goes viral

A couple from Georgia has gone viral after the husband, Kendall posted a video of him trying to calm his wife during the prolonged two days of labours.
Kendall’s book described the couple’s love story and had encouraging words to comfort her during the stress of labour. The video posted by Kendall shows him standing by the bed of his wife and turning the pages of the book to Jasmine, his wife has gone viral. Posted on the 4th of September, the video has been viewed 2.5 million times.
The video shows that the book has the word ‘Breathe’ on its cover page. The book reminds jasmine of the time the couple first met, the best and difficult times they’ve seen together, and Kendall assures his wife that she will be a great mother through the book.
While the gesture and the video have been loved by many on the internet, the comments section did see a couple of conflicting views.
