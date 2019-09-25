Untitled Sep 25, 2019 10:24 AM

Indira Ekadashi is a significant day in the Hindu calendar. It is the day family members pray for their ancestor’s salvation. The ancestors of the one who fasts on the day of Indira Ekadashi with a pure heart and sincere intentions will receive salvation. The day also calls for fasting in the name of Shaligram as a form of worship.

The Indira Ekadashi fast is also observed by Vishnu devotees. Devotees believe that reciting Vishnu Sahasranama will grant them special blessings and affection from Lord Vishnu.

Puja Muhurat

Indira Ekadashi occurs during the Hindu month of Ashwin and on the 11th day of Krishna Paksha. Accordingly, in the English calendar, the 25th of September is to be observed as the auspicious day of Indira Ekadashi.

The Puja muharat will last until 2:09 p.m of the 25th of September.

Indira Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

The day of Indira Ekadashi, family members diligently pray for the forgiveness of their ancestor’s sins and for their soul’s peace. Lord Vishnu is worshipped and offered with flowers, fruits, tulsi and other puja items. The day is spent in singing bhajans and praising the Lord by remembering and sharing the Lord’s stories.

The people fasting are said to be blessed with prosperity and their ancestor’s with salvation. According to mythology, the Indira Ekadashi fast when observed with dedication, devotion and a pure heart, can save around one crore ancestors and allows them to move to heaven.

Indira Ekadashi Vrat (Fast)

The vrat or fast begins at sunrise and ends on the next day, Dwadashi. Indira Ekadashi occurs during the Pitru Paksha, therefore cows, priests are fed before the family consumes food. The person fasting is also expected to stay up all night and worship the Lord Vishnu. Reading ‘Vishnu Sahastranaam’ is considered as holy during the day and night.