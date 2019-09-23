TiharJail trends as Sonia Gandhi pays a visit to P. Chidambaram

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh headed towards Tihar jail at Delhi to meet senior and eminent party member P. Chidambaram on Monday morning, who has been arrested since September 5. Earlier he was in CBI custody regarding the INX media scam.

Congress chief represented empathy and backing of entire Congress party for former finance minister. But as soon as this meet was revealed in news, netizens started trolling Sonia Gandhi.

The poor performance of Congress party in Lok Sabha elections 2019, resignation of Rahul Gandhi as Congress Paramount and recently popular celebrity Urmila Matondkar left Congress party after losing the election battle, Congress continued receiving a pessimistic attention of media. Meanwhile, one of the senior party member, P. Chidambaram got arrested and also INX media scandal made him to stay in jail for prolonged period.

Congress received social media’s attention as twitter got flooded with the tweets trolling Mrs.Gandhi with hashtags like "#Soniameetschidambaram","#SoniaGandhi","#Manmohansingh",'#HowdyChindu","#TiharJail"so on and so forth.