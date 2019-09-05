This Teachers' Day, know Harun Robert aka Rob, every 90s kid's favourite art teacher

Initially, it was difficult for me to make my family and the people around me understand that one could have a full-fledged career in art. The fact is that, most of us are looking for a career where we can make money. I am in no way suggesting that money is not important. It most definitely is! What I am suggesting is that if you put your passion before money, your success will require less effort. I am happy I took that decision to pursue art.

The road to where I am today has not been easy. Yes I didn’t have a 9–5 job but just like any other career, there have been ups and downs; there have been times where I had to make tough decisions. I’ve worked late nights, over time, stressed myself out but I didn’t give up. To be honest, I am super happy now that I have the flexibility of not doing a 9–5 or being stuck in an office. I now get to work on different projects and pick and choose work I really love. My aim now has been to change the mindset and tell the youth that they could have a lucrative career in the field of art too if they are willing to work hard.