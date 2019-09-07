This noble initiative to empower artisans by eliminating middlemen is a must read

An initiative named Uthhan is an endeavour to empower these artisans, by ensuring profit from artefact sales go directly to the artisan families without any middlemen. Leemon Ravi, Founder & National Coordinator of Uthhan tells Free Press Journal Web Editor Renin Wilben all about the he‘art’felt initiative

How did the idea of Uthhan originate?

The idea of Uthhan originated in 2012 when our founder Mr. Leemon Ravi visited one of the tribal artisan colonies in Kerala. He has seen those artisan families over there were ready to give their products in exchange for food. Their condition was so pitying that they had no place to sleep or preserve their products. Later we have found out that they are the third-largest population in India and still underprivileged because of middlemen. The value of their products is not reaching them because of middlemen interference. The new generation is not taking up this skill. There will be a huge shortage of artisans in the future. So we decided to start an initiative which can empower the artisans.

Why the name Uthhan?

Uthhan means empowerment. Since we are upgrading these underprivileged artisans this name is finalized. UTHHAN - Empowering artisans is the first initiative in India where profit from artefact sales goes directly to the artisan families without any middlemen. We chose the name Uthhan, which means "Racing towards the top position from a downtrodden condition". Our logo represents 5 different colours with each colour having a head and 2 hands holding each other. The colour represents the main artisan communities as per their skills. They are all holding each other to empower the artisans. The punch line is "Empowering Artisans".

What are the main objectives of Uthhan?

Our Vision is : Upliftment of Indian Artisan community by showcasing and selling their products worldwide, eliminating the role of middlemen.

Our Mission: Setting up physical outlets and online stores for selling artisan products without any hassles. Creating housing, education and insurance benefits for artisan families under UTHHAN

We are currently feeding 10000+ families with almost 50000+ varieties of products. We have a strong online presence and tied up with so many corporate houses across major Indian cities.

We were working to create awareness about the benefits of UTHHAN till now. With the help of our volunteers and NGOs, we are growing at a decent pace and trying to achieve 50000+ families and 500000+ products by the end of 2019.

Our other objectives include:

Setting up industrial sheds for bulk manufacturing

UTHHAN outlets across major cities in India

30000+ families under the project

Educational scholarships, Life insurance and housing for at least 4000 families

Setting up colleges for artisans with skill related courses