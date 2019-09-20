This government-run company will be giving Rs.1 lakh bonus

State-run Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to distribute a bonus of Rs 1,00,899 to its workers, announced Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. This good news comes after the company recorded exceptional profits in the year 2018-19.

CM Rao praised the workers for their dedicated work and will to complete work under difficult conditions has led to the progress of SCCL in the last five. The CM compared the worker’s contributions to that of the Indian army on our borders.

He said, “This year, I am happy to announce we are increasing the percentage of profit share by another one per cent to 28 per cent. By increasing the share in profits, each worker will now get Rs 1,00,899 as a bonus; this is Rs 40,530 more than the last year’s bonus,”.

CM Rao credited SCCL for its contribution to the development in Telangana. He said, “Our government feels that the sweat that each and every SCCL worker shed in creating the national wealth, often coming out of jaws of death, is no way inferior to the sacrifices of our own army personnel fighting at the borders. Precisely for this reason, the state government had always been taking measures for the welfare of the SCCL workers”.