Shravan 2019: Ward off untimely death by chanting Shiva’s Mahamrityunjaya Mantra on Sawan Somvar

The Shravan Maas, also known as Sawan Maas, is the fifth and auspicious month in the Hindu calendar and holds a significance for Hindus. The entire month is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is celebrated by devotees by observing fasts, performing pujas and making offerings to the Lord. According to the Purnimanta calendar, in 2019, the month of Shravan begins on July 17 (Wednesday) and ends on August 15 (Thursday). According to Amanta calendar, Shravan​​ begins on August 2 (Friday) and ends on August 30 (Friday).

Lord Shiva’s Mahamrityunjaya Mantra is also called as Tryambakam Mantra. The mantra is addressed to Lord Shiva to ward off untimely death.

Mantra

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat॥

Translation

According to Drik Panchang, the mantra when translated in English means, ‘We worship the three-eyed Lord who is fragrant and who nourishes and nurtures all beings. As is the ripened cucumber is freed from its bondage, may He liberate us from death for the sake of immortality’.