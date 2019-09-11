SayItLikeNirmalaTai trends as FM blames millennials for dent in auto sales

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the mindsets of millennial were adversely affecting the automobile industry as they prefer to use radio taxi services instead of buying own vehicle.
"The automobile and components industry has been affected by BS6 and the mindsets of millennial, who now prefer to have Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile," said Sitharaman while addressing reporters.
This triggered the use of #SayItLikeNirmalaTai on Twitter, and netizens went on a spree of posting hilarious tweets related to this statement. Here are a few examples.
Domestic passenger vehicle sales skidded for the 10th consecutive month, falling from 287,198 units in August last year to 196,524 units last month and registering a 31.57 per cent decline.
