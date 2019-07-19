Sankashti Chaturthi 2019: Significance, moonrise, and all you need to know

According to lunar month in Hindu calendar there are two Chaturthi tithis – Sankashti Chaturthi and Vinayaka Chaturthi. Sankashti falls during Krishna paksha and Vinayak Chaturthi falls during Shukla Paksha. Worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day is said to bring happiness and prosperity. The Sankashti Chaturthi that falls on a Tuesday is called Angarki Chaturthi. Sankashti Chaturthi fast is mostly observed in Western and Southern India. The Sankashti Chaturthi for the month of July falls on 20.

Significance

Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every month of the fourth day after the full moon day. If Chaturthi falls on Tuesday it is called Angaraki Chaturthi and is considered highly auspicious. Lord Ganesha is said to be the lord of intelligence and removal of obstacles and hence seeking blessings of the elephant god helps to get rid of obstacles in life. Apart from observing fast, Ganpati Atharvasheersha, Ganesha Ashtothra, and Sankashtnasha Stotra are recited and ‘Sankashta Ganpati Puja’ is performed.

On Sankashti Chaturthi, bhog of modak and durva grass are offered to Lord Ganesha. On this day, the moon holds a special significance. The vrat is said to be complete only after the moon is visible. Flowers, water, rice, haldi-kumkum, and sandalwood paste are offered to the moon.

Tithi

Moonrise on Sankashti Chaturthi: 9:53 pm

Chaturthi tithi begins: 9:14 am on Jul 20, 2019

Chaturthi tithi ends: 11:39 am on Jul 21, 2019