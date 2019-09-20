Sakshi Dhoni slams Jharkhand government over claim of zero power cut

The Jharkhand government's claim of zero power cut still remains to be on paper. The capital city Ranchi has been adversely facing power cut on daily basis for 7-8 hours. Sakshi Dhoni has criticized the government on Twitter and probed about the much publicized zero power cut claim. Her tweet published on Thursday read, “People in Ranchi experience power cuts every single day. It ranges from four to seven hours daily. There has been no electricity for the past 5 hours today [September 19]. There is no reason for power cut today as the weather is good and there is not festival. I hoped that the issue will be addressed by the concerned authorities.”

While on the other hand the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly's tenure is about to end on 27th December 2019. In the span of two months citizens in Ranchi hope that some measures for continuous electricity supply would be undertaken by the regulatory government. While, Chief Minister Raghubar Das had expressed grief regarding the delay of zero power cut.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das has marked zero power cut in Ranchi and other cities of Jharkhand on the top priority list. He has also the asked the officials to complete the electricity fortification by 31st October.