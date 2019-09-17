Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his 32nd birthday

Record-breaking Indian off-spinner celebrates his 33rd birthday today, and the internet has been gushing with wishes.

Gearing up for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Ashwin is known for his ability to send off batsmen to the pavilion quicker than they expected. His off-spin variations and their timely deliveries have put him on the list of best bowlers in the Indian cricket team.

Ravichandra Ashwin started off as an opening batsman took up off-spin bowling and has registered his name as a record-breaking wicket seeker since. He is the seventh Indian bowler to have a five-wicket spree in test debut. He is also the fastest bowler to reach the 300 wicket markup in test cricket. As a batsman, he has also scored four centuries in test matches.

Peers and friends took over to social media to send best wishes to Ashwin on his birthday. A few also added references from the famous show Game of Thrones, saying Ashwin is the biggest fan of the show.