Raksha Bandhan 2019: Wishes, greetings, images to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Raksha Bandhan is the day when sisters tie rakhi on their brother’s wrist and pray for his happiness and prosperity. While brothers promise to protect their sisters. The day celebrates the unique bond between brother and sister which is beyond description of words. We believe some relations grow strong and stay strong; a sibling relationship is one of those. And Raksha Bandhan certainly calls for a celebration. But there are siblings who stay apart owing to geographical reasons. In the age of technology, all you do is pick up your phone and send wishes with a personal touch. Here are wishes, quotes, and images to share on SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.
May all your wishes come true and may each of your days be filled with joy and smiles too.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Siblings are like streetlights along the road,
They don’t make the distance any shorter,
But they light up the path and make the walk worthwhile.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Gulab Jamun? Nah!
Chocolate? Nope!
How About a Jalebi? Nope!
Still can’t find anything as sweet as you.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Wishing you prosperity, love and happiness on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
The more we fight, The more we adore each other.
May the pure bond we share last forever,
And we remain the best sibling forever.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Rakhi is a thread that binds two souls in a bond of love and joy forever.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan,
I want to promise you that no matter what,
I will always stand by your side!
Sending you all my love on this special day!
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Dear Brother,
While tying this Rakhi,
I pray to God for your peace, happiness and prosperity.
A warm and loving person like you deserves the best of life.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
From childhood to now, you have always stood by my side and supported me.
This Raksha Bandhan, I promise I will always protect you and care for you now and always.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
You hold me in my bad times, you dance with me in my happiness.
I can’t recall even a single day when you were absent from my life.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
When the world goes dark, stars are there.
When the journey breaks up, hope is there.
When the entire world vanishes, And you feel left alone, I am there.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
You are the universe to me. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
May this auspicious occasion bring you all the prosperity and good luck in your way of life.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
To the outside world, we all grow old.
But not to our siblings.
We know each other as we always were.
Thanks for always being there for me.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
You hold a very special place in my heart.
Not only because we are siblings, but because we are the best friends.
Love you always.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Sister is someone who is caring and sharing.
Sister can understand things you never said.
She can understand pain which is not visible to anyone.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Your love makes me feel proud.
And on this day I want to shout it out loud.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Raksha Bandhan is just an excuse for me to express myself.
You mean the world to me.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
May this Rakhi bring you everything you desire and everything you dream of.
May success accompany you in every step that you take.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
I only pray to the almighty that be it day or night you stay by side.
I feel proud to have a brother like you.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)