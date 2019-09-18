Promoting safe menstruation through a music video: CM Fadnavis tweeted his appreciation

Initially, the song was a playback to a simple animated video. However, the CEO Ayush Prasad of Akola Zilla Parishad had the chance to see it on Menstrual Hygiene Day at a local event, and the gem was recognized. Impressed by the honest and beautiful lyrics, he then roped in funds from the Unicef to have the music video recorded and conceptualized in better quality.

The final music video was shot in a small village in Pune called Bhor. All the actors in the video are local villagers who wanted to be a part of the video and do their part in destigmatizing menstruation.

CM Fadnavis has posted the video on his Youtube channel and also tweeted about it last Sunday. The makers of the video have been offered with more projects after the Menstrual Hygiene music video brought them fame.