Partial Lunar Eclipse on July 16: Check the visibility of Chandra Grahan with this NASA map

The second and last lunar eclipse of the year 2019 is all set to mesmerise you on July 16 and 17. It is a partial lunar eclipse of magnitude 0.65 and would be visible from South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The duration of the umbral phase will be 2 hours 57 minutes 14 seconds, while the duration of the penumbral phase will be 5 hours 32 minutes 49 seconds. The umbral magnitude will be 0.65, while the penumbral magnitude will be 1.70.

Eclipse type: Partial

Central Duration: 2 hours 57 minutes 14 seconds

For the uninitiated, an eclipse refers to the events involving three celestial bodies – the Sun, the Moon and the Earth. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the Moon and the Sun and the Earth’s shadow blocks a portion or the entire moon. A Partial Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon partially covers the disk of the Sun.