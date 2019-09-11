Onam 2019: Heartfelt wishes for your friends and family

Originating from Kerela, Onam has more than one reason for celebration. The festival marks the beginning of Chingam, the first month of Malayali new year and the harvest season. Whereas, the Malayali folklore suggests that Onam is to commemorate the brave and just King Mahabali.
Onam is a ten-day-long celebration that lightens up the streets in Kerela and several Malayali houses across lands and seas. No matter where in the world one is, the ‘Pookkalam’, a floral rangoli design outside houses and the tantalizing smell of cooked coconut and sambar on Onam will lead you back to a Malayali family anywhere.
Shower your heartfelt wishes and love on all your loved ones celebrating Onam with beautifully crafted Onam wishes.
May the coming year bring you prosperity, love and happiness. Happy Onam to you and your family!
May the spirit of Onam remains everywhere,
whatever you do, whatever you think, and whatever you hope in your life.
Happy Onam!
May you always have enough food to invite your people for Sadhyas,
Your house be filled with the bright and beautiful colours of Pookkalam, and
You always carry the blessings of the Mahabali to fight for justice
May the spirit of Onam be with you all year round!
Wish you a joyous and meaningful Onam!
May the Lord Vamana shower his choicest blessings on you and your family!
Wishing you a beautiful year ahead.
May you reach your goals and attain success on each step of your way.
Happy Onam 2019!
