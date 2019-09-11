Onam 2019: Heartfelt wishes for your friends and family

Originating from Kerela, Onam has more than one reason for celebration. The festival marks the beginning of Chingam, the first month of Malayali new year and the harvest season. Whereas, the Malayali folklore suggests that Onam is to commemorate the brave and just King Mahabali.

Onam is a ten-day-long celebration that lightens up the streets in Kerela and several Malayali houses across lands and seas. No matter where in the world one is, the ‘Pookkalam’, a floral rangoli design outside houses and the tantalizing smell of cooked coconut and sambar on Onam will lead you back to a Malayali family anywhere.