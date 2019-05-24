Not in India, see how Modi supporters celebrated in Dubai, London and Australia

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) becoming the single-largest party in India to claim victory for its ruling coalition in Lok Sabha elections 2019, as predicted by exit polls. The party has alone won over 300 seats and has maintained its dominance in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. In Delhi, BJP supporters crowded around the headquarters and cheered for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he walked towards them and inside the building. Not just India, but the whole world celebrated his landslide victory. From people in India, celebrating with a giant laddoo cake to BJP supporters in Australia dancing on the beats of the drum, the celebration saw it all.

Here’s a look at how Modi supporters celebrated his victory in Dubai, London and New York.

In Barcelona, Spain

In Dubai



In Perth, Australia

In Central London, Modi supporters celebrated his win by performing garba. (we are not claiming the authenticity of the video)