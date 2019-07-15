Not a Prime member? Here’s how you can enjoy the Prime Day 2019 sale

The Amazon Prime Day sale has already begun. The 48-hour sale that kick-started on July 15 features amazing deals on products from all major categories. The sale is open exclusively for Prime members and allows you to grab deals on laptops, tablets, iPads, Chromebooks, and MacBooks. You can enjoy Amazon Prime with a monthly plan of Rs 129 per month and an annual fee of Rs 999. If you are not a Prime member yet, then here’s a hack that allows you to enjoy the sale. For the same, you just need to sign up using your e-mail address for your free 30-day trial. If you don’t wish to continue or want to escape paying the membership fees that you can cancel your subscription after Prime Day.

To sign up for a free trial, click here.