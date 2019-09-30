Make your house Navratri ready with these simple and classic decoration ideas

Though the festival of Navaratri is native to the state of Gujarat and Bengal, Navaratri is widely celebrated all across India.
During Navaratri, the streets are filled with numerous pandals, children dressed as various avatars of the goddess, and people in their best traditional clothes. In the evening, everyone comes out of their home to play Garba with their friends and family.
Families also decorate their houses with lights, diyas, garlands and rangolis throughout the nine days to live up to the festive spirit.
If you’re thinking how can you transform your house to celebrate Navaratri, here we have listed down the most simple and beautiful ways to decorate your house.
Flowers
Flowers are associated with purity and beauty, therefore are used as decoration in various festivals. So, get a few fresh and colourful flowers early in the morning to adorn the entrance of your house and the mandir. Flower petals can also be used to draw rangoli designs and decorate the puja thali. Flower garlands can be used to decorate walls, windows and the idol of the goddess Durga.
Diyas
Diyas during the night is the most beautiful spectacle of light and faith. They give the room a touch of radiance and faith. One can never go wrong with diyas as decoration. You just have to find whether the traditional or modern design diyas will add the best to your decorations.
Rangolis
Rangoli is a must during Navaratri. An elaborate rangoli design right outside your doorstep is a warm welcome for everyone who visits you. There are numerous simple and intricate rangoli designs that can be easily done by beginners as well as experienced people. Rangoli is often well done with diyas added to the designs.
Torans
One can find torans of various tyles, and colours in the market today, however, torans are traditionally made of mango leaves and Marigold flowers. One can even make their toran using colourful cloth, and a few pieces of decorative mirrors.
Puja thali
Puja thalis are used multiple times in a day during festivals it only makes sense to decorate the thali. Petals of flowers and leaves can be used to create patterns inside the puja thali. The thali can also be painted with acrylic colours to create designs or write praise for the goddess.
Lanterns
Good over evil, light over darkness are common themes among various festivals, festive decoration without lights and lanterns are as good as having a power cut on the day of Diwali.
Lanterns not only bring together people’s attention to the decoration but also light up the room pretty well. One can use different coloured light bulbs are ferry lights to give a dramatic look to their house. Also, no number of lights are more lights during Navaratri.
