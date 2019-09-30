Make your house Navratri ready with these simple and classic decoration ideas

Though the festival of Navaratri is native to the state of Gujarat and Bengal, Navaratri is widely celebrated all across India.

During Navaratri, the streets are filled with numerous pandals, children dressed as various avatars of the goddess, and people in their best traditional clothes. In the evening, everyone comes out of their home to play Garba with their friends and family.

Families also decorate their houses with lights, diyas, garlands and rangolis throughout the nine days to live up to the festive spirit.

If you’re thinking how can you transform your house to celebrate Navaratri, here we have listed down the most simple and beautiful ways to decorate your house.