Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Twitter goes berserk as Modi cruises towards a landslide victory

As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heads for a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday, Twitterati has already started congratulating the PM and trolling the opposition. According to trends released by the Election Commission, among all the 542 seats that went to polls, BJP is all set to return in power with over 340 seats and Congress trailing far behind with about 95 seats. The victory means a second term in office for 68-year-old Modi. The results of the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be out after the counting process gets completed for each constituency. As counting continues the BJP wave seems to be sweeping over the country once again. The junta has already given a clear verdict and celebrations have already begun with people taking to Twitter to congratulate Modi on the trends.

Here’s a look at how Twitterati reacted to the early trends.



